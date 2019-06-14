What to Watch on Friday: A new Netflix movie with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

(L-R): Luke Evans as Charles Cavendish, Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in the Netflix original movie “Murder Mystery.” NETFLIX

Murder Mystery (Netflix) - In this new original movie, a New York City cop (Adam Sandler) takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a European vacation, and a chance meeting on a flight gets them invited to a family gathering on the Super yacht of an elderly billionaire. When the billionaire is murdered, the couple become prime suspects.

16 Shots (9 p.m., Showtime) - A new documentary from Richard Rowley examining the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, and the cover-up that followed. Police initially declared the shooting justified, but journalists and activists pressed for the footage of the even to be released. The film dissects the cover-up through first-hand accounts, which led to the conviction of the officer.





Terrance McNally: Every Act of Life (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - American Masters explores the six-decade career of playwright and LGBTQ activist Terrence McNally in this new documentary. F. Murray Abraham, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane,Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno and others weigh in on the pioneering playwright’s influential career, and speak frankly of his struggles as well as his monumental successes. The voices of Dan Bucatinsky, Bryan Cranston and Meryl Streep are also featured.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - When a woman is found unresponsive in her bathtub, two of her daughters suspect their father is responsible.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - A woman is gunned down in her kitchen in rural Iowa and her husband suspects their son of being involved.

Los Espookys (11 p.m., HBO) - This new comedy series — in Spanish, with English subtitles — follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business: providing horror themed experiences to those who want it, in a dreamy (and eerie) Latin American country. It’s created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, and stars Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velascos, with José Pablo Minor and recurring guest star Fred Armisen.

