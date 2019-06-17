What to Watch on Monday: Documentary examines the Steubenville football rape scandal

The POV documentary “Roll Red Roll,” examining the Steubenville, Ohio, high school football rape scandal, airs on PBS. POV / PBS

Roll Red Roll (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This critically acclaimed POV true crime documentary looks at the 2012 sexual assault of a teenage girl by members of Steubenville, Ohio’s beloved high school football team, reconstructing the night of the crime and its aftermath. The documentary uncovers the ingrained rape culture at the heart of the incident and shows what can happen when teenage social media bullying runs rampant and adults look the other way.

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards (9 p.m., MTV / Comedy Central / Nickeloedeon / VH1 / BET) - Zachary Levi hosts, and there are performances by Lizzo, Martin Garrix featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump.

Grand Hotel (10 p.m., ABC) - This soapy drama follows wealthy and beautiful guests as they bask in luxury at Miami Beach’s last family-owned hotel. Of course, there’s plenty of scandal.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.