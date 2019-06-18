What to Watch on Tuesday: Documentaries from HBO and PBS celebrate Pride Month

Lady Bunny at Wigstock, from the HBO documentary “Wig.” HBO

The Lavender Scare (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - It’s the television premiere of a documentary about a period during the 1950s when President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared homosexuals to be “security risks” and vowed to rid the federal government of all gay or lesbian employees. Over the next four decades, tens of thousands of government workers would lose their jobs for no reason other than their sexual orientation. This is based partly on the book by historian David K. Johnson, and directed by Josh Howard, featuring the voices of Glenn Close, Cynthia Nixon, Zachary Quinto, T.R. Knight and David Hyde Pierce.

Wig (10 p.m., HBO) - This new documentary chronicles Wigstock, an annual drag show started by Lady Bunny in New York City in 1984. The show lasted almost 20 years and now cultural icon Lady Bunny has brought Wigstock back, pulling legendary queens together with a new generation of drag performers for one of the largest drag shows ever staged. The documentary features archival footage of shows from the 80s and 90s, as well as from the present day scene.

Songland (10 p.m., NBC) - Undiscovered songwriters pitch songs this week to the Jonas Brothers, who are looking for their next big hit.

