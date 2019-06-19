What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Yellowstone’ returns, NC scientist unlocks evolutionary secrets

Wake Forest University professor Ellen Miller is one of the featured scientists in "When Whales Walked," airing on PBS and the Smithsonian Channel. PBS

When Whales Walked (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV / Smithsonian) - This film follows the world’s top scientists as they use 21st Century technology to unlock the evolutionary secrets of crocodiles, birds, whales and elephants. Wake Forest University professor Ellen Miller is one of the featured scientists. Miller is an accomplished paleoanthropologist and field researcher whose research has contributed to the understanding of the divergence of monkeys and apes and the evolution of modern African mammals. Miller discovered a new kind of anthracothere (an extinct hippopotamus-like animal) that would have had a flexible lips, and she named this species after Mick Jagger.

Also on tonight . . .

Black Country (7:30 p.m., WRAL and FOX 50) - This documentary from Keyetta Mangum, produced by Capitol Broadcasting and Black Country Productions, explores an African-American culture dedicated to a country lifestyle — including horseback riding, bush track racing and more. This film will also be available on WRAL’s streaming app.

Yellowstone (10 p.m., Paramount) - Season 2 of this popular Kevin Costner-led series returns. Costner plays John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Dutton and his family must deal with shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and the fact that his ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders: an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. “Yellowstone” also stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

Younger (10 p.m., TV Land) - Liza and Kelsey clash with Quinn, who’s walking the line between author and investor.

