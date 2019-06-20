What to Watch on Thursday: Gloria Vanderbilt doc repeats, plus a slew of new game shows

Trailer: HBO’s ‘Nothing Left Unsaid’ HBO presents an encore of the excellent documentary “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper.” Vanderbilt died this week at the age of 95. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK HBO presents an encore of the excellent documentary “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper.” Vanderbilt died this week at the age of 95.

Nothing Left Unsaid (8 p.m., HBO) - HBO presents an encore of the excellent documentary “Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper.” Vanderbilt died this week at the age of 95. The documentary uses archival footage, home movies and current interviews (it originally debuted in 2016) to tell the fascinating story of a woman born to great wealth and conditioned to great loss (and love). Highly recommended.

Holey Moley (8 p.m., ABC) - To be honest, this sounds like a genius idea: a mini-golf competition series. In each episode, 12 mini-golfers face-off in crazy, obstacle course-type challenges on a miniature golf course. And it’s created by NBA star Stephen Curry, who reportedly appears in every episode. Hosted by Rob Riggle (“The Daily Show”).

Family Food Fight (9 p.m., ABC) - Another new competition series, but this one has families facing a series of cooking challenges, including a six-course family feast and a breakfast-for-dinner spread. They will be judged by a celebrity panel and three families advance to the next round.

Spin the Wheel (9 p.m., Fox) - This new game show is executive produced by Justin Timberlake and hosted by Dax Shepard. Contestants spin a massive wheel and answer pop culture trivia questions. Every time they answer a question correctly, the wheel is loaded with wedges for bigger cash prizes. But if they answer questions incorrectly, “dangerous wedges” are added to the wheel and those could wipe out all earnings. The creators say contestants could win up to $20 million.

AFI Life Achievement Tribute to Denzel Washington (10 p.m., TNT) - Hollywood’s biggest stars gather to salute Denzel Washington, awarded the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award. Washington’s friends and collaborators -- including Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Jodie Foster, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman, Michael B. Jordan, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Julia Roberts and Cicely Tyson -- will appear.

Reef Break (10 p.m., ABC) - A new dramatic series about a former thief (named Cat, haha) who returns home to a Pacific Island and finds herself in the middle of a kidnapping when the daughter of the island’s most prominent resident goes missing. It stars Poppy Montgomery.

