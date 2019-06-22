What to Watch on Saturday: A new Hallmark movie and the Miss NC pageant

Fashion takes center stage in revamped Miss North Carolina competition 42 women compete for the 2019 Miss North Carolina crown in ABC11's live broadcast June 22, 2019, with the winner going on to vie for the Miss America title (which has eliminated the swimsuit competition). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 42 women compete for the 2019 Miss North Carolina crown in ABC11's live broadcast June 22, 2019, with the winner going on to vie for the Miss America title (which has eliminated the swimsuit competition).

Miss North Carolina Pageant (8 p.m., WTVD) - 42 women compete for the 2019 Miss North Carolina crown in tonight’s live broadcast, with the winner going on to vie for the Miss America title (which has eliminated the swimsuit competition).

Also on tonight . . .

Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau (6 p.m., Oxygen) - The final part of this true crime series investigating the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau. Tonight, a team of experts finalize their theories and a civil trial verdict prompts the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to make an announcement.





Murder and Justice: The Case of Martha Moxley (7 p.m., Oxygen) - In the second episode of this true crime series, Laura re-explores Michael Skakel’s 2002 trial to learn how prosecutors put him in jail, and then how defense attorneys got him out in 2013. There’s also a potential clue pointing to the possibility that two people killed Martha.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Paul Campbell, left, and Rachel Boston in the Hallmark movie “The Last Bridesmaid.” Ryan Plummer Crown Media

The Last Bridesmaid (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Becca — with 10 bridesmaid gigs under her belt — watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. The latest bride-to-be hopes Becca will hit it off with her fiancé’s best man, but Becca falls for a handsome videographer, who, like Becca, has creative aspirations.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.