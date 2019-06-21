Former Miss North Carolina USA makes the reality jump from ‘Bachelor’ to ‘Paradise’

Caelynn Miller-Keyes on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise.” ABC

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the former Miss North Carolina USA who appeared on Season 23 of ABC’s “The Bachelor” (aka The Colton Season), has been confirmed for the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” is one of the spin-off shows of “The Bachelor” franchise, and a popular landing spot for men and women who don’t make it all the way on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”

Caelynn, also the runner-up in the 2018 Miss USA pageant, seemed to have a strong connection with Colton Underwood, the former NFL player who was wife-hunting in Season 23. But she was sent home in Week 8. There were lots of tears.

In her “Paradise” photo, the naturally brunette Caelynn has much lighter hair than before — perhaps sun-bleached? Perhaps highlights?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Caelynn’s bio has her being raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia, but moving to Asheville for her Miss NC USA work, and living in Charlotte during “The Bachelor.”

Caelynn was famously at odds with the former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown during Season 23 of “The Bachelor.” Brown is the current “Bachelorette.”

It should be noted that Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper was on Season 22 of “The Bachelor” and then made the jump to “Bachelor in Paradise” last summer. She got engaged, and then all that fell apart very quickly and in dramatic fashion.

“Bachelor in Paradise” premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 on ABC.

▪ Go here to read all about Jenna’s time on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

▪ Go here to read all of our coverage of Caelynn on “The Bachelor” (bios, recaps, all that good stuff).