What to Watch on Monday: ‘Gospel of Eureka’ examines culture clash in a small southern town

The spotlight is beaming on drag shows and a passion play in an Arkansas town. “The Gospel of Eureka” takes a personal and often comical look at negotiating differences between religion and belief through performance, political action and partnership. With verve, humor and unfailing compassion, Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher build unexpected bridges between religious faith and sexual orientation. POV/PBS

The Gospel of Eureka (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters documentary looks at Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a town with a population of just over 2,000 known for being a Southern haven from LGBTQ people, and also for being the site of the long-running Great Passion Play, a reenactment of Jesus’ life and crucifixion. Towering over the town is a seven-story-tall white statue of Jesus. The documentary presents this parallel universe of conservative christians and their LGBTQ neighbors, who coincidentally, puts on their own “play” in the way of an irreverant drag show at a popular gay bar, and how those communities peacefully (for the most part) coexist.

Legion (10 p.m., FX) - In the Season 3 premiere, David gains a following.

Dateline NBC (10 p.m., NBC) - A 21-year-old college senior is shot and killed in a public park just months before her graduation.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.