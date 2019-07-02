What to Watch on Tuesday: ESPN’s 30 for 30 doc looks at Nathan’s hot dog-eating champions

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Takeru Kobayashi in an illustration from the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry.” ESPN screen grab

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry (8 p.m., ESPN) - The latest 30 for 30 documentary tells the story of competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi of Japan, who won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest six consecutive times, and Californian Joey Chestnut, who dethroned the hot dog king in 2007 and became the face of the contest. Directed by Nicole Lucas Haimes. Note: The 2019 Nathan’s contest will air live at noon on July 4th on ESPN2.

Man vs. Food (10 p.m., Cooking) - The first episode of Season 8 takes Casey Webb to Sacramento, California, for three gold-standard meals: a perfectly fried Chinese-American chicken, a savory waffle stack, and a five-round rice-and-fish sushi challenge.

Songland (10 p.m., NBC) - Undiscovered songwriters pitch this week to singer Aloe Blacc and director David Leitch, who are looking for new material for the film “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.”

