What to Watch on the 4th of July: Fireworks and a new season of ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things 3 (Netflix) - Sure, the third season of this blockbuster hit by Durham’s Duffer Brothers is more of the same, in a way, but it hits all the right notes. It’s a fun and often thrilling ride. Read more about Season 3, including all the Durham-area references dropped into the show.

Into the Dark: Culture Shock (Hulu) - The July installment of this thriller series follows a young Mexican woman who crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare. (Wait, did this series turn documentary all of a sudden?)

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (8 p.m., NBC) - Derek Hough and Ciara hosts America’s birthday party live in New York with fireworks and performances by Luke Bryan, Khalid, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley and more.

A Capitol Fourth (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - John Stamos hosts this celebration with a concert featuring Carole King with the cast of “Beautiful,” Vanessa Williams, and characters from Sesame Street.

