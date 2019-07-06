What to Watch on Saturday: Puppies and romance in tonight’s Hallmark movie

(L-R): Jen Lilley, Donna Benedicto and Christopher Russell in the Hallmark movie “Love Unleashed.” Crown Media

Love Unleashed (9 p.m., Hallmark) - This week’s new Hallmark movie is about a woman named Hailey (Jen Lilley) who works at a dog sanctuary finding homes for adoptable rescue dogs. She meets Ryan (Christopher Russell), whose daughter wants both a puppy and for her dad to remarry. Hailey and Ryan begin to fall for each other, but they’re also at odds because he’s developing a mall where Hailey wants to put a dog park.

Trapped Model (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this Lifetime movie, an aspiring model is thrilled to have a popular fashion photographer help launch her career. But when the shoot turns into a kidnapping, she has to find a way to escape before she becomes the photographer’s next murder victim.

Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny (10:35 p.m., Showtime) - Comedian Lavelle Crawford performs in San Antonio -- 120 pounds lighter than before. He offers his unique take on everything from President Barack Obama to his weightloss journey to the best way to deal with cops in 2019. “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” fans will recognize Crawford from his role as Saul Goodman’s bodyguard, Huell Babineaux.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.