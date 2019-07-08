What to Watch on Monday: NC church lands on ‘Cults’ series, plus another Apollo doc

People Magazine Investigates: Cults (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This week’s installment looks at the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, NC (an A&E series on this controversial church was effectively halted last year by the church). Here is the description from People: “Lost souls flock to North Carolina where they’re promised deliverance from demons by Pastor Jane Whaley at the Word of Faith Fellowship. However, deliverance comes at a price, including beatings, medical horrors and psychological abuse.”





Chasing the Moon (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - American Experience’s 3-part special on America’s race to land on the Moon starts tonight. The series recasts the Space Age as a fascinating stew of scientific innovation and PR savvy, Cold War political calculation and media spectacle, visionary impulses and personal drama. The story includes Poppy Northcutt, the first woman to serve in the all-male bastion of NASA’s Mission Control; and Ed Dwight, the Air Force pilot selected to train as America’s first black astronaut. The next two installments air Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

