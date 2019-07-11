What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of ‘The Outpost’ and a new true crime series

Jessica Green, left, as Talon and Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo in The CW series “The Outpost.” NBCU International / Electric Entertainment

The Outpost (8 p.m., The CW) - Season 2 starts with Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse), having defeated Dred’s (Philip Brodie) army and retaken the Outpost, preparing for an impending war with the Prime Order.

Killer Affair (8 p.m., Oxygen) - ID debuted “Til Death Do Us Part” on Tuesday and Oxygen answers with its own “lethal love” series. The show examines true stories of murder fueled by infidelity and deception, featuring interviews with friends, family and investigators, and using re-enactments by actors.

Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) - Holmes and Watson search for an ulterior motive when Cassie Lenue, a brilliant young criminal whom they helped put in prison, seeks their help in solving a murder.

