What to Watch on Saturday: Documentaries on Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the JFK Jr. wedding

Nick Godejohn, left, is interviewed for the Oxygen “Killer Couples” special about the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, the mother of Godejohn’s then-girlfriend Gypsy Rose Blanchard, right. Oxygen screen grabs

Killer Couples: Gypsy Rose and Nick - A Love to Kill For (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This two-hour documentary episode of “Killer Couples” breaks down the dynamics of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nick Godejohn ’s relationship and features Nick’s first interview since his sentencing, in which he details what pushed the couple to the edge in murdering Gypsy’s abusive mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes (8 p.m., TLC) - An in-depth look at the wedding weekend of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette on Cumberland Island in Georgia. The couple died in a plane crash 20 years ago next week (July 16, 1999).

Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker’s Nightmare (8 p.m,. Lifetime) - In this Lifetime movie, the devious Dr. Beck assumes the identity of a doctor at a sleep clinic and then falls for a patient and her beautiful niece, two women who suffer from a similar sleep disorder.

Countdown to Christmas (10 p.m., Hallmark) - Hallmark previews its upcoming Countdown to Christmas movie extravaganza with a first look at the original movies coming this season on both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Hosted by Lacey Chabert with special guest Larissa Wohl.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.