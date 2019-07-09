This ‘Bachelorette’ finalist and fan favorite played football at Wake Forest

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron hug in Riga, Latvia, on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” ABC

Tyler Cameron, a fan favorite on the current, totally bananas season of “The Bachelorette,” has made it to the show’s Final Four — and he has a North Carolina connection.

Tyler, also known as Tyler C. or Tyler the Beautiful (maybe that second one is just at my house), is from Jupiter, Florida, but he played football at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

For a little while, at least.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tyler, 26, was the backup quarterback at Wake Forest before transferring back home to play at Florida Atlantic University, where he played tight end and got his MBA (beauty + brains). But he did graduate from Wake Forest with a Bachelor of Arts degree, according to his Instagram bio.

A Winston-Salem Journal article from June says that Tyler played in six games in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

The low point of his time with the Deacons may be the Nov. 9, 2013, game against Florida State. According to The Journal, he “threw three interceptions in what turned into a 59-3 loss against the Seminoles, who went on to win the Bowl Championship Series title that season.” (To be fair, Tyler was a freshman at the time and the score was already 35-0 when he entered the game.)

His bio on the ABC site says he was drafted into the NFL by the Baltimore Ravens, but that isn’t exactly right. He actually signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in April 2017. He was later released because of a shoulder injury and never played in a pro game.

Another ACC tidbit: according to Tyler’s Instagram, he was part of a duo that won the ACC Debate Championship.

The ABC bio also has him listed as a general contractor in Jupiter, and a professional model (just take a look). And he likes to dance.





The man knows how to wear pants

Social media is full of fans professing their love for Tyler and rooting for Tyler to be Hannah’s pick.

They love his abs, they love his tight pants. They love how sweet he acts with Hannah (and with his dad).

Between Tyler’s pants and his dad calling her Miss Hannah, how can she not pick him?! #Bachelorette — Haley (@hellohew) July 9, 2019

Tyler’s booty in those pants ️#bachelorette — Kassidy Kesner (@kasskesner) July 9, 2019

Discussing how Tyler got himself into his pants but actually, like how? Give us your secrets @BacheloretteABC #bachelorette #hometowns — Libby Mauk (@libbylovepearls) July 9, 2019

One musical fan loved his pep talk with Hannah so much, she turned it into a song (this was from his date with Hannah where she was really down about some drama from the day before).

you guys remember Tyler C’s cute lil speech from a few days ago?? turns out it’d be a pretty cool love song #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/t7TDf5a9cE — emma (@emmareinert_) June 6, 2019

Will Hannah pick Tyler?

I won’t get spoilery here, but the info is out there on the internet if you look for it. Google at your own risk.

At this week’s “hometown date” to meet Tyler’s family, Hannah admitted neither she nor Tyler have used the “L-word” yet, but she has said many times that she’s very attracted to him. Because she’s a human being.

Next week we get to see the overnight dates (and according to previews this is when she sends the controversial “5’8 villain” Luke P. packing and flips him the bird as he rides away — can’t wait). The week after (July 22) should be the Men Tell All reunion show.

The season finale, where we learn who Hannah picks, is July 29. All shows air at 8 p.m. on ABC.

And if Tyler doesn’t get picked, who’s ready to sign a petition to make him the next “Bachelor”?

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown explore the Netherlands in an episode of “The Bachelorette” on ABC. Mark Bourdillon ABC

Stay tuned for ‘Paradise’

“Bachelor in Paradise,” a spinoff series in the “Bachelor” franchise, starts Aug. 5 and it will feature Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the former Miss North Carolina USA (and a Miss USA runner-up) who appeared on the Colton season of “The Bachelor.”

Caelynn seems to be following a path similar to Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper, who appeared on the Arie season of “The Bachelor” and went on to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise” last summer.

SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh's Jenna Cooper talks about life on ABC's "The Bachelor" in February 2018.