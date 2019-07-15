What to Watch on Monday: Fantasy suites on ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Bisbee 17’ doc on PBS

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown explore the Netherlands in an episode of “The Bachelorette” on ABC. ABC

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - Hannah Brown gets “fantasy suite” dates with any or all of the four remaining men on the show. If you have no investment at all and wonder who you should secretly pull for, Tyler Cameron is a former quarterback for Wake Forest (and IMO the pick of the remaining litter).





When Sharks Attack (8 p.m., National Geographic) - A series examining shark attacks at beaches from America’s coastline and around the world. The aim here is to shed light on why and where shark encounters occur.





Great Shark Chow Down (10 p.m., National Geographic) - A celebration of sharks from around the world witnessed through five extraordinary shark feeding events.





Bisbee ‘17 (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This POV documentary focuses on the border town of Bisbee, Arizona, once home to a massive mining center, but by 1975 a virtual ghost town. Now Bisbee is an inclusive community of hippies, immigrants, bikers and drifters. POV describes the town as “a desert Twin Peaks, full of strange stories and peculiar mythologies.” The documentary looks at the character of the town and how it was shaped by the violent extraction and deportation of about 1,300 striking miners in the town in 1917 -- “a wound that has never healed,” says one Bisbee native. Directed by award winning filmmaker Robert Greene.

London Kills (Acorn) - The second season of this popular British crime drama lands on the streaming service Acorn.





