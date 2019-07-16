What to Watch on Tuesday: Documentary looks at the final year of JFK Jr’s life

JKF Jr: The Final Year (9 p.m., A&E) - A&E’s Biography presents a two-hour documentary on the 20-year anniversary of the death of John F. Kennedy Jr. The documentary is inspired by the book “America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr” by Steven M. Gillon and includes new evidence regarding JFK Jr’s political aspirations before his death in a plane crash. The documentary focuses on Kennedy’s last year as he coped with the fatal illness of his closest friend and cousin, Anthony Radziwill; struggled to save his marriage to Carolyn Bessette; and tried to rescue his fledgling political magazine, George.





Also on tonight . . .

Pandora (8 p.m., The CW) - The CW’s new sci-fi series set in the year 2199 and following a young woman who after her parents, matriculates at the Fleet Training Academy on Earth, where she learns to defend the Galaxy from intergalactic threats. Jax, played by Priscilla Quintana, makes new friends and discovered something about her own identity.





Lion King: Can You Feel the Love Tonight (8 p.m., ABC) - Robin Roberts has interviews with cast and crew, and behind the scenes footage of the debut of the new “Lion King” movie.

Man on the Moon (10 p.m., CBS) - This CBS News special draws on Walter Cronkite’s coverage of the 1969 moon landing along with Neil Armstrong’s narrative, capturing one of mankind’s greatest achievements.





Whale That Ate Jaws: Eyewitness Reports (10 p.m., National Geographic) - As part of Sharkfest, a look at killer whales that have developed a taste for shark meat. Leading shark authorities are interviewed.





