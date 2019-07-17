What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Suits’ spinoff moves to the world of Chicago politics

Pearson (10 p.m., USA) - This new “Suits” spinoff isn’t just “Suits in Chicago.” It focuses on the Gina Torres character, Jessica Pearson, who has been disbarred.Unable to practice law, Pearson gets a job working for the mayor of Chicago as part fixer and part adviser. Morgan Spector plays Mayor Bobby Novak, a character the Chicago Tribune says is modeled on former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Also on tonight . . .

8 Days: To the Moon and Back (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A look inside the Apollo 11 spacecraft on its historic journey to the moon includes classified mission audio of conversations between astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Suits (9 p.m., USA) - In the Season 9 premiere, Harvey and Samantha fight to keep Zane’s name on the wall.

Man vs. Shark (10 p.m., National Geographic) - As part of Sharkfest, Marine biologist Jeremiah Sullivan wears his specially designed armored suit so that he can go nose-to-nose and fin-to-fin to learn more about sharks and help preserve them.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.