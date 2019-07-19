What to Watch Friday: Eddie Murphy and others in new season of Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians in Cars’

Eddie Murphy, left, and Jerry Seinfeld in Season 11 of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on Netflix.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix) - A new season of this great Jerry Seinfeld series lands on Netflix today. This started out as a web series that streamed on Crackle, but now Netflix has all 11 seasons. Season 11 includes rides and coffee chats with Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder.

The UnXplained (10 p.m., History) - This new series featuring unexplained phenomena starts with an episode on evil places, including deadly forests, haunted house and mountains where visitors never return alive.

Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo (10 p.m., National Geographic) - In this SharkFest special, two shark scientists catch, crane-lift and relocate several Bull Sharks from the busy harbor of Noumea to a pristine coral reef away from people. Can they adapt and thrive?

