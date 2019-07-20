What to Watch on Saturday: A new Lifetime movie and more Apollo documentaries

“The Madam of Purity Falls” premieres on Lifetime on July 20, 2019.

The Madam of Purity Falls (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Lifetime movie, a young widow settles with her son and daughter in the idyllic town of Purity Falls, only to find that the rift with her son has deepened because of the influence of a seemingly helpful neighborhood maven with a home business. Kristanna Loken, Trevor Stines and Olivia d’Abo star.

Apollo: The Forgotten Films (8 p.m., Discovery) - This two-hour special tells the story of the moon landing through footage not seen anywhere else, revealing how an army of engineers, scientists and astronauts went to incredible lengths to achieve America’s greatest technological feat. “Confessions from Space: Apollo” follows at 10.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.