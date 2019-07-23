What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Cajun Navy’ documentary and a Women’s World Cup special

Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

USA Champions: The Story of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (8 p.m., Fox) - The personal stories of U.S. Women’s National Team members Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn, Kelly O’Hara and Alyssa Naeher and coach Jill Ellis

Cajun Navy (10 p.m., Discovery) - A new documentary follows a group of volunteers as they help communities in the aftermath of deadly storms and floods. The group, formed in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, is made up of members from all walks of life: fishermen, lawyers, pastors, housewives. The group traveled to Eastern North Carolina last year to assist during and after Hurricane of Florence. The documentary is directed by James Newton.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.