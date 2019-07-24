What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘NOVA: The Planets’ starts on PBS, Paramount has ‘The Last Cowboy’

This photograph, as seen in the PBS series “NOVA: The Planets,” is a NASA satellite image showing Jupiter covered in storms. Thousands of kilometers across, these storms are larger than anything we see on Earth. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin

Ancient Skies (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The first episode of a new series exploring the relationship between humans and the skies, from how ancient ancestors used the sky to navigate and tell time to the birth of modern science.

NOVA: The Planets (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - PBS and BBC Studios collaborated for this five-part series exploring the solar system. The series combines CGI imagery, the latest planetary science research and footage captured by orbiters, landers and rovers, resulting in unimaginable up-close sights. Narrated by Zachary Quinto.

The Last Cowboy (11 p.m., Paramount) - This new “documentary-competition” series on the high-stakes world of “elite horsemanship” premieres after Paramount’s hit drama “Yellowstone.” The series follows highly skilled horsemen and trainers and is from the Academy Award-nominated writer/director Taylor Sheridan.

