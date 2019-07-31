What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Jane the Virgin’ ends, new Mindy Kaling series begins

‘Jane the Virgin’ finale on The CW The “Jane the Virgin” series with Gina Rodriguez ends after five seasons on The CW. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The “Jane the Virgin” series with Gina Rodriguez ends after five seasons on The CW.

Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., The CW) - Tonight, after five seasons, we have the series finale (we’re not ready!!) and we’ll see Jane and Rafael getting ready for their wedding day. But first, Rafael tries to help Jane (Gina Rodriguez) with her writing dream, which gets him into some trouble, and Xo and Rogelio tell the family about their decision to move to New York (which doesn’t go over well). This show has been a true joy. Tune in at 8 p.m. for a special that features interviews with the cast and crew.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Hulu) - This new 10-episode series — written by Mindy Khaling and Matt Warburton — follows four American friends who reunite for a wedding in London. After a bombshell at the wedding throws all their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. At the end of out it all, there are four weddings and a funeral. (Two-word review: very disappointing.) It stars Zoe Boyle, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychal Smith.

