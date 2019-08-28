The NC State Fair’s 2019 music lineup is out, and American Aquarium gets another shot

American Aquarium comes home to Raleigh, NC to play at Dorton Arena for the North Carolina State Fair. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

American Aquarium is getting a second shot at headlining the North Carolina State Fair.

The band, whose frontman B.J. Barham is from Raleigh, was set to open the fair at Dorton Arena last year. But Hurricane Florence started making her move, prompting fair officials to delay opening the fair, thus canceling American Aquarium’s rare hometown show.

But the band is set to come back for the NC State Fair’s Homegrown Music Fest. Fair officials announced the music lineup Wednesday, which also features the Charlie Daniels Band, the Branford Marsalis Quartet and The Embers playing throughout the fair at Dorton Arena.

The NC State Fair is at the fairgrounds Oct. 17-27. In addition to concerts, food, agriculture shows and roaming entertainment, a highlight is the arrival of the tallest traveling Ferris Wheel in North America. It’s called the State Fair Skygazer, and tickets cost an additional $7 ($6 in advance).

Dozens of other acts are set to play at the Waterfall Stage, including former “The Voice” contestant Molly Stevens, folk/Americana group Bombadil and Boulevards, a modern-funk singer from Raleigh.

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty, who has made another career out of music, will perform with folk singer David Childers at the Heritage Circle Stage.

Concert admission is included with general admission tickets to the fair. Gates open at 7 p.m. for Dorton Arena shows. Acts begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Charlie Daniels Band is performing at the North Carolina State Fair. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

State Fair Concert schedule

Here is the lineup for Dorton Arena:

Oct. 17: Natural Wonder (Stevie Wonder tribute)

Oct. 18: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

Oct. 19-20, 25-27: Folk Festival

Oct. 21: Branford Marsalis Quartet

Oct. 22: Charlie Daniels Band

Oct. 23: Pure Prairie League featuring Craig Fuller

Oct. 24: American Aquarium

The Branford Marsalis Quartet will play at the North Carolina State Fair. Eric Ryan Anderson

Waterfall Stage

See website for schedule.

The Up and Up (funk)

VibeHouse Showcase (hip-hop)

Solar Halos (heavy rock)

Glow (emo)

Molly Stevens (country/Americana)

Antique Outlaws (outlaw country)

Young Bull (R&B/soul)

Bedowyn (metal)

Jukebox Rehab (country)

Walking April (synth-pop)

Chip Perry Band (country)

Shame (hip-hop)

Bombadil (folk/Americana)

Rachel Kiel (jangle pop)

Tonk (country)

Kamara Thomas (jam/Americana)

&DearFriends (indie/pop)

Juxton Roy (emo/rock)

Emily Musolino Band (blues/jam)

Lightning Born (metal)

Al Riggs (indie/folk)

Guy Unger Band (rock)

Wake Moody (R&B/soul)

The Bronze Age (rock/pop)

Infinite Family Showcase (hip-hop)

Rivermist (classic rock/variety)

Southern Voice (country)

Fuzion Latina Charlotte (Latin/salsa)

Maldora (rock)

Priscilla Block (country)

School of Rock Chapel Hill (rock/variety)

Marcel Portilla Band (Latin/pop)

Boulevards (funk/soul)

Marcus Anderson (jazz)

Boulevards, whose real name is Jamil Rashad, will perform at the North Carolina State Fair. JOE CANCILLA

Heritage Circle Stage

Tina and Her Pony (folk/indie)

Blue Cactus (country/folk)

One Fret Over (bluegrass)

Cuttin Grass (bluegrass/gospel)

Counterclockwise String Band (bluegrass)

Kyle Petty & David Childers (folk)

Sideline (bluegrass)

Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band (bluegrass/gospel)

The Holland Brothers (Americana/traditional)

Karen Smedley with Three Jack Jenny (bluegrass)

The Barefoot Movement (bluegrass/Americana)

