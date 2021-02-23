Hamilton is coming back to DPAC post-COVID. Here’s when to clear your schedule.

If you let your shot at seeing “Hamilton” slip by, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to catch the Broadway phenomenon’s return to Durham.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Durham Performing Arts Center has pushed back its production of “Hamilton” by more than a year. The new “Hamilton” dates are May 17-June 5, 2022, for a total of 24 performances.

DPAC announced Tuesday new dates for 11 other touring Broadway productions, including “Escape to Margaritaville,” “Tootsie,” “Hadestown” and “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“Hamilton” is the lyrical sensation depicting the American Revolution and creation of the U.S. Constitution, with founding father Alexander Hamilton at its center. The Pulitzer-winning musical is a modern day classic, winning countless awards and credited with reinvigorating Broadway.

At the beginning of the pandemic, DPAC announced initial dates for “Hamilton’s” return to Durham, planning for a production at the end of last year, into early 2021. As COVID-19 continued to disrupt society, that production was pushed back to 2022.

When “Hamilton” first played at DPAC in 2018, it set all kinds of attendance records for the Durham theater on its way to selling out all 32 performances.

Tickets to “Hamilton” are not yet on sale and will first be offered to the theater’s members, Friends of DPAC.

New dates for touring shows at DPAC

Dates are subject to change.

“The Band’s Visit”: Oct. 5-10, 2021

“Tootsie”: Oct. 19-24, 2021





“Escape to Margaritaville”: Nov. 9-14, 2021





“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Time of the Temptations”: Dec. 7-12, 2021

“1776: The Musical”: Dec. 28 – Jan. 2, 2022





“Hadestown”: Feb. 22-27, 2022





“Oklahoma!”: March 29-April 3, 2022





“Pretty Woman: The Musical”: April 19-24, 2022





“My Fair Lady”: May 3-8, 2022





“Hamilton”: May 17–June 5, 2022

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: June 14-19, 2022

“Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird”: Aug. 2-7, 2022



