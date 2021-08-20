Florida Georgia Line to cancel tour due to COVID-19 concerns, including NC shows

Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line are canceling their upcoming tour due to COVID-19 concerns. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Florida Georgia Line is the latest national act to cancel its tour as a result of rising COVID-19 cases and the risks associated with gatherings.

The country duo was set to bring the I Love My Country Tour to Raleigh at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on Oct. 21 and PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Oct. 22.

“We’ve been faced with one of the toughest decisions we’ve had to make in a while,” band member Tyler Hubbard said in a statement on Instagram. “Due to the rising COVID cases and risk of putting our family, band and crew, friends, and fans in harm’s way, we’ve decided it’s best to cancel the fall tour.

“This breaks our hearts as we were so excited to get back out and throw a party for the fans. We are so disappointed.”

Refunds will be issued via the original method of payment.

They’re not the only major act to adjust plans as the pandemic continues to send people to the hospital.

Earlier this week, Garth Brooks canceled his Sept. 25 concert at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium along with four other shows. Brooks had tried several times to perform at the stadium, with the pandemic forcing him to postpone. This time, though, it just wasn’t going to work out, Brooks said.

“Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said in a news release.

Florida Georgia Line would have started touring Sept. 24, in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Michael Buble has postponed August shows in Charlotte (Aug. 17 at Spectrum Center) and in Raleigh (Aug. 18 at PNC Arena) until October.

Numerous musical acts and LiveNation are requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests to enter concerts.

The Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh announced Friday proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test will be required. The International Bluegrass Music Association said earlier this week that proof of vaccine would be required for indoor and ticketed shows.