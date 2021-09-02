Stars of ‘Scream,’ ‘Rocky Horror,’ ‘Mentalist’ scare up fun at Mad Monster in Concord

Meat Loaf Publicity image

Although this year’s installment of Mad Monster Party was canceled due to COVID, fans of horror films and ghoulish pop culture can get a very similar fix this weekend at Mad Monster Expo at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Concord.

Just like Mad Monster Party (which is slated to return in February 2022), the Expo will feature Q&A sessions, workshops, seminars, vendors, after-party events, and a variety of celebrity guests — three of whom spoke to the Observer this past week in advance of the event.

They are: Matthew Lillard (“Scream,” “Scooby Doo”), character actor Pruitt Taylor Vince (“Identity,” “Constantine”), and Grammy-winning musician/actor Meat Loaf.

Here’s what they had to say.

Pruitt Taylor Vince

You may not know him by name, but you’ll likely recognize his face. Pruitt Taylor Vince has appeared in TV series (“The Mentalist,” “Stranger Things,” “X-Files,” “Dead Wood”) and films, often playing serial killers and other ne’er-do-wells ... yet infusing them with emotion.

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Grill in ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Jennifer Clasen ABC

Q. How did you get involved in conventions?

I had a friend, an actress, that was doing them. Honestly, back then, I didn’t think much of it. There was a cliché that it was for older people who had been in TV a long time ago. She was doing them and they were really becoming big business every weekend. She was having fun and making money and I thought, well, I like having fun and making money.

Q. Did you have much fan interaction before social media and these conventions?

Usually in airports. This little old lady came up and hit me, swatted me in the chest. She said, “You were so mean to people on ‘The Mentalist.’” That’s one of my favorite compliments. Then a woman who came up to me once — I’d played a character that was mentally challenged — and she said, “That’s what my son is and thank you for not making fun of him.”

Q. What roles are you asked most often about?

They love the bad guys. They’re well-written and memorable. Sometimes the bad-guy roles are the best things. People mention “Constantine” as if it came out yesterday. It’s very current in people’s minds. Then the movie “Identity.” “Identity” was truly one of my favorite bad-guy roles.

Q. Did you do much research to play serial killers?

I never really did. I’m not into that go-live-as-a-coal-miner for a year before you do your role. That’s not my approach. No matter what kind of whack-job, I just try to play them as people. I do like true crime. My friends make fun of me because I have the ID (Investigation Discovery) channel on all the time. That’s what got me reading as a kid, was detective books.

Q. Is there a TV character you wanted to explore beyond one or two episodes?

My character in “Deadwood” had no redeeming qualities. Not one. I went for one or two episodes and they kept me for two years. The creator David Milch wanted to take that character on an arc that he’d go from the depths that he was in with no redeeming qualities to one of the (contributing) citizens of the town — but the series was canceled.

Q. What are some of your favorite roles?

I did a movie early on called “Heavy.” He was not a verbal person and I had to express everything with my face and emotions. It was a baptism of fire of film acting. Then I did a movie called “Nobody’s Fool” with a kid named Paul Newman about people in a small town. I love those kinds of movies. And the third would be “The Legend of 1900” that I did in Italy.

Q. “Heavy” was such a special little indie movie.

We were talking about people interacting. When people talk about “Constantine” or “Identity” or other things, they’re telling me how much they love the movie, which is nice to hear. When it’s “Heavy,” people are telling me about themselves and how it affected them or their life. It’s a completely different encounter. It’s very intimate, and it’s about them.

Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard, 51, started his film career as a horror-loving serial killer’s son in John Waters’ “Serial Mom” and played Skeet Ulrich’s partner-in-crime in “Scream.” He also brought Shaggy to life in the live-action “Scooby Doo” movies and continues to voice the character in cartoons. He was seen most recently on NBC’s canceled series “Good Girls.”

Matthew Lillard on NBC’s “Good Girls.” NBC

Q. How did you get into conventions?

About 13 years ago, a horror convention in New Jersey called and offered my manager a ridiculous amount of money if I came down and signed autographs. I said, “Of course I’ll go.” A part of me was mortified to ask for money for something that I’d willingly give to anyone on the street. But I went up that weekend and found this horror-convention culture of beautiful misfits.

Q. Are you a fan of horror?

It’s not really my jam. I love that I was in “Scream” and “13 Ghosts.” I grew up with classic ’80s slasher films, but they freaked me out.

Q. What was it like working with John Waters for one of your first jobs, “Serial Mom?”

He was great. I’m more proud of being someone he discovered than I am anything else in my life. I think he’s a doll of a human being. I love that I was discovered by this misfit film maker.

Q. Do you try to make unlikable characters more sympathetic?

You’re making a 3-D characters, good sides and bad sides. Hopefully through the course of the film, you can convince people. On “Good Girls,” I started as the villain and over the course of the show, the character was still flawed, but loved his kids and wife and tried to move on. Your job is to own the lightness and the darkness.

Q. What role would you like to play that you haven’t had the chance to yet?

The leading man. Not in a Marvel Universe way. There are great stories for people that look like normal human beings that don’t have abs of steel and bulging muscles. I’d like to be the lead in those stories. No pro basketball player wants to be on the bench. You want to have the shot to win the game.

Q. What was your favorite film to do?

“SLC Punk” is my favorite movie I ever did. I was number one on the call sheet. I was in every frame, getting to play all colors and all kinds of different things. It was one of the highlights of my life.

Q. What was it like working with David Lynch on the “Twin Peaks” revival?

Crazy. Exactly what you want it to be. His first note to me was, “Do it again, but do it more blue. A sea of blue.” ... (Lynch) has this Cheshire cat energy and childlike joy about him. Plus being in that world, you know people are going to pay attention ... (that) people are going to sit down and watch.

Q. What are you working on now?

I’m working on a straight-to-DVD “Scooby Doo” movie. It’s kind of nice because it’s ongoing. I’ve had a job for the past 4 years. My favorite part of it is the cartoon series, where we do company reads — all of us sit together and record the whole session in one play. You’re hanging out with friends. I’ve spent 13 years doing this show, and some of my favorite relationships in the industry are from that.

Meat Loaf

Best known for his theatrical “Bat Out of Hell” albums and memorable roles as Eddie in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Robert Paulsen in “Fight Club,” Meat Loaf has appeared on Broadway and in numerous TV shows and movies (including “Spice World” and “Wayne’s World”). Now 73, he resides in Nashville.

Meat Loaf. Publicity image

Q. Your last TV series was SyFy’s “Ghost Wars,” what have you been up to lately?

I’ve been basically out of work for five years. Not because nobody wants to work with me, but because I had four back surgeries. Never ever have a back surgery unless there’s absolutely nothing left. Do not let them put hardware in your back. It is pain 24-7. I’m not in pain now. My wife bought me a good bed.

Q. How did you start doing conventions?

I was doing a show in New Jersey and somebody said, “Do you want to do this ComicCon thing? It’s right down the street.” I went down there. It was fun. I got to talk to people. I’m a talker.

Q. Are you a fan of horror?

No. I did a movie with the brilliant (Italian giallo) director Dario Argento called “Pelts” (for Showtime’s “Masters of Horror” series). The producer ... told me (Argento) doesn’t know if I’m right for this film because I don’t like horror movies. That doesn’t have anything to do with me having the ability to play this character. ... I didn’t kill people. I sort of did. It was awful. I had to make a skin vest on camera. It was so real to me. I did one take of it and I was on the floor for 30 minutes. When I got up, Dario said, “That was amazing. I’m glad I’m working with you.” It’s about me playing the character.

Q. Do you have any favorites of your films?

Michelle Williams is my girlfriend in a movie called “A Hole in One.” I loved her. “Fight Club” of course. I love Brad Pitt. He’s amazing. You don’t want to be Brad Pitt, though. It’s hard enough being me. I went to dinner with Brad twice. It was like going out to dinner with the Queen.

Q. How did you discover you had a singing voice?

In high school I got hit in the head with a shot put at 62 feet. I couldn’t sing before that. My mother could sing and said I couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket. But months after getting hit in the head, they found that I could sing. I joined concert choir. I was in “The Music Man.” I went to Broadway to do “Hair” in 1969.

Q. Coming from theater, do you feel like you’re playing a character in your own songs?

I’m an actor. That’s what I do. Every song I’ve sung is a character. I’m gone. When “Bat Out of Hell” got popular, it became their record. That’s why I don’t put my picture on the covers. If you listen to a record and you’ve got your own story going on with it, and the artist’s picture is on the cover, that artist will walk into your story every time. I’m just the catalyst for your stories.

If you go: Mad Monster Expo

When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton, 5400 John Q. Hammons Drive, Concord.

Tickets: $35-$40 for Friday or Sunday, $45-$50 for Saturday. A three-day pass is $80-$90. “RIP” (aka VIP) tickets cost $199.

Details: www.madmonsterparty.com/events/expo2021.