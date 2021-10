Entertainment Will Ferrell signed a cowbell based on his iconic SNL skit and donated it to Roanoke Rapids High School October 04, 2021 11:58 AM

Will Ferrell signed a cowbell based on his iconic SNL skit and donated it to Roanoke Rapids High School, where his father graduated in 1961, for the school's 100th anniversary. A local dentist won the cowbell at auction but gave it to the school.