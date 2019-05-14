Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Ovum III is a ceramic and felt sculpture by First Nation artist Cannupa Hanska Luger of Santa Fe, who will be visiting the Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art on May 22. COURTESY OF ELDER GALLERY OF CONTEMPORARY ART

Meet Cannupa Hanska Luger, a Santa Fe-based First Nation artist, at Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art on Wednesday, May 22 from 6-7:30pm. Luger’s work, on view at the gallery in the group show “We See Heaven Upside Down,” sometimes takes the form of community-based projects. He works in an array of medium, creating individual works, as well as large-scale installations, utilizing diverse materials such as ceramics, sound, video, textile, performance, steel, cut paper and more.

Raised on the Standing Rock Reservation, much of Luger’s work explores concerns related to indigenous populations, including environmental issues. He received attention for his creative projects and activism in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The presentation by Luger, winner of the Museum of Art & Design’s inaugural Burke Prize and named Santa Fe’s Local Hero for America’s Art Scene in The Wall Street Journal, is expected to be engaging and informative. Luger’s works will be on display through June 15, along with works by Nico Amortegui, MyLoan Dinh, Michelle Gregory, Luis Coray, Susanne Roewer and Rosalia Torres-Weiner.

Join artists, poets, engineers and environmentalists as they head to the Blue Ridge Mountains for a three-day workshop and retreat at Wildacres beginning Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m. and concluding on Sunday, May 26 at noon. The workshop will help participants reconnect with nature, as well as their creativity, through lectures by environmentalists, nature walks, poetry and the creation of environmental art pieces with artist and photographer Crista Cammaroto.

Utilizing collected natural materials, participants will create sun prints, as well as collaborative and individual earthworks. Lodging and three meals per day are included in the workshop fee of $350. To learn more, see the full schedule and register, visit: https://www.cristacammaroto.com/content.html?page=3.

