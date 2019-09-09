Here’s what’s coming up in Charlotte’s visual arts

Studio Drift's Fragile Future Chandelier is among the artist collective’s first museum exhibition in the United States at the Mint Museum Uptown. Courtesy of Carpenters Workshop Gallery

What to do

Visit the Mint Museum Uptown on Sept. 20 from noon to 9 p.m. for the opening reception of Immersed in Light: Studio Drift at the Mint. Studio Drift, founded by Dutch artists Ralph Nauta and Lonneke Gordijn, creates breathtaking sculptures that explore the relationship between humanity, nature and technology. This is the artist collective’s first museum exhibition in the United States and will feature five works, including Coded Coincidence, which will make its international premiere in the Mint’s Level 5 Space. The museum will host a talk with the Nauta and Gordijn at 6 p.m., which is free after museum admission.

Where to go

On Sept. 17 at 11:05 a.m., head to Davidson College for a Coffee + Conversation with exhibiting artist Joelle Dietrick, assistant professor of Art and Digital Studies at Davidson College. Additional panelists include Kate Mondloch, professor and department head of History of Art and Architecture at the University of Oregon, writer of “Screens” and the “Capsule Aesthetic”; and Sarah Higgins, editor of “Art Papers.” Moderated by Mark Sample, associate professor and chair of Digital Studies at Davidson College. This event is held in conjunction with the current exhibition Joelle Dietrick & Owen Mundy: The Speed of Thinking, on view through Sept. 25.

What to see

Visit Winthrop University Art Galleries for the opening receptions of two exhibitions, The Democratic Cup and The Bright Angle, on Sept. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. Both exhibitions are on view Sept. 16 through Nov. 15.

The Democratic Cup is an exhibition that stems from a nation-wide slow activism initiative asking: What can happen over a cup of coffee? Thirty-five passionate ceramicists and illustrators collaborated on a series of coffee mugs with the intent of encouraging civil discussion about social and political issues.

The focus of this exhibition is to explore how artists are looking at the medium of clay to encourage community engagement. Cups will be on view alongside informative text about the participants who made them and their creative practices. Exhibition organizers Ayumi Horie, Nick Moen and Ursula Hargens will discuss the process of coordinating and organizing the work at the panel discussion Artivism in Action: Where to Begin on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Bright Angle is a designer-maker collaborative pottery studio formed in Asheville in 2016 by Nick Moen Studios. Each of the studio’s pieces follows a long process of sketches, 3D printed prototypes, molds, firing and refining, all using their own porcelain and glaze formulas. The exhibition will showcase their designs and processes. The Bright Angle sources wood, glass and other materials from local craftspeople who share their commitment to American-made and thoughtfully sourced raw goods.

More arts coverage

