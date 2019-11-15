Two new books offer a deeper understanding of Billy Graham

Billy Graham talks to a Charlotte crowd in 1996.

Billy Graham, who would have turned 101 this month, is still making headlines.

A statue of the Charlotte-born evangelist and pastor to presidents is being readied to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Capitol.

Franklin Graham has hauled his father’s archives— including thousands of documents, news clippings and videos — from Wheaton College in Illinois to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

And two books by North Carolina authors have just been published that, in their own very different ways, leave us with a deeper understanding of Graham the man and the impact he had on the few who knew him well and the many who felt like they did.

“One Soul at a Time: The Story of Billy Graham” by former Duke Divinity School professor Grant Wacker is the first biography of Graham to arrive since his death in 2018. In 279 pages, Wacker manages to gracefully cover everything from Graham’s highly effective but rarely eloquent sermons to his “two steps forward, one step back” record on race to the multitude of letters he received from his flock, many of whom were convinced he had a special relationship with God. “Tell Mr. Jesus hi” is how one child closed his letter to Graham.

If Graham is the star of Wacker’s authoritative biography, he’s a key supporting player — mentor, model, matchmaker, brother-in-law, boss — in Leighton Ford’s elegantly written new memoir, “A Life of Listening: Discerning God’s Voice and Discovering Your Own.” Ford, who heads his own Christian ministry in Charlotte, grew up in Canada, where he met Graham in a life-changing encounter as a teenager. Ford went on to attend Graham’s alma mater (Wheaton), meet and marry Graham’s sister (Jean), and work for several years as an evangelist and lieutenant in Graham’s organization (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association).

Ford’s book is about listening for God in others’ voices and eventually in your own. Reflecting on poet Mary Oliver’s description of the mockingbird as “the thief of other sounds,” Ford writes about how he started off wanting to sound like Graham. “Like many young would-be preachers of my generation,” writes Ford, who is now in his 80s, “I wanted to be like Billy, following his cadence, copying his gestures.” Both men were also tall and slender. Only their accents were different.

‘God’s machine gun’

A highlight of Wacker’s account of Graham’s rise is his description of that “explosive” preaching style that helped win the evangelist a national audience during his now-famous 1949 crusade in Los Angeles. Speaking under a 480-foot tent borrowed from Ringling Brothers Circus, the 30-year-old Graham “paced the platform relentlessly, sometimes racking up more than a mile per sermon.” He also spoke fast — a stenographer clocked him at 240 words a minute — and loud.

“God’s machine gun,” one journalist dubbed him. “Trumpet-lunged,” added Time magazine, which would put him on its cover.

Grant Wacker has written the first Billy Graham biography since the evangelist’s death.

But that was then. Graham’s secret to success, Wacker writes, was that he changed with the times. Embracing new trends, new styles and new technology, the “young barnstormer” gave way to the globe-trotting evangelist, to the laid-back religious celebrity and, in his final years, to the whispery senior statesman.

To stay on top of the latest news, which Graham often weaved into his sermons, he even had a UPI teletype machine installed in his kitchen. And though he never stopped touting the Bible as his authority, he emphasized different parts of Scripture as he got older, talking less about God’s judgment and more about God’s love. In the 1950s, during his fire-and-brimstone period, Wacker writes, Graham drew on Old Testament passages 33.50 percent of the time. By the first decade of the 21st century, the grandfatherly Graham cited them just 9.62 percent of the time.

‘Build bridges’

The one big thing that didn’t change, Wacker concludes, is that, while Graham preached to the masses, he always aimed his message at the person as he or she weighed whether to make a decision for Christ. Many of those who did never forgot the year and place of their conversion. “Wembley ‘55,” a British naval officer whispered to Graham in 1985 as he joined Queen Elizabeth II on her yacht 30 years after a Graham crusade packed Wembley Stadium in London.

Wacker, who is also the author of “America’s Pastor: Billy Graham and the Shaping of a Nation,” clearly considers the Charlotte farm boy-turned preacher a great man and “certainly the most influential Protestant evangelist of the 20th century.”

In his 50-plus short chapters — he calls them “scenes” — Wacker details how Graham nurtured evangelical Christianity around the globe, reached out to Catholics, and publicly disagreed with son Franklin’s condemnation of Muslims. “Deep down,” Wacker writes, “he wanted to build bridges, not dig ditches.”

But Graham, “like all great men, had faults aplenty,” adds Wacker, noting, for example, Graham’s tone-deaf support for the Vietnam War, his getting snookered by President Richard Nixon and how his people-pleasing personality led him to golf and vacation with the rich and famous rather than prophetically speak truth to power.

On the infamous 1972 Oval Office conversation, in which Graham, a longtime supporter of Israel and friend to Jewish leaders, joined Nixon in trading anti-Jewish comments, Wacker writes: “It betokened Graham’s perennial habit of going along with pretty much anything any president said.”

Graham apologized, including to a group of rabbis, when tapes of the conversation were released in 2002. “Still, only the most ardent admirer of Graham could say that this story ever saw a happy ending,” Wacker writes. “The plain truth is that it inflicted a scar that eventually healed over but never disappeared.”

‘God will use you’

In Leighton Ford’s memoir, Billy Graham appears at crucial points along Ford’s journey. After only one person answered the altar call during a Graham appearance in Canada that had been organized by a young Ford, the evangelist consoled the dejected teenager.

“Leighton,” Graham said, putting his arm around Ford’s shoulder, “God has given you a burden to see people come to know Christ. If you stay humble, I believe God will use you. And I will pray for you.”

Leighton Ford’s new memoir is elegantly written.

That set Ford on a path that, years later, landed him in Manhattan, helping Graham organize his mammoth 1957 crusade at Madison Square Garden. Among Ford’s assignments: Send a telegram to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. asking him to give the opening prayer.

Still, it’s Ford at the center of “A Life of Listening,” not Billy Graham. And, after 20 years, Ford left Graham’s organization with his brother-in-law’s blessing. By then, he was tuned into other voices. After his 21-year-old son Sandy died on an operating table during heart surgery, Ford decided he wanted to mentor young Christian leaders.

Ford candidly acknowledges in his book that he was not in Graham’s inner circle and that, over the years, Ford’s passion for working to better race relations, for example, worried some Graham advisers that he was getting too liberal.

Also telling are many of the voices — of poets, Catholic writers, social activists — that Ford quotes in his book. They speak to a vision that’s more intellectual and introspective than Graham and his inner circle ever espoused.

‘My mother’

At its best, Ford’s memoir reads like a novel, with images and emotions that stay with you. And Ford’s telling of the story of his two mothers — the one who birthed him and the one who adopted him as a baby — makes for poignant prose.

At age 49, Ford met Dorothy, his birth mother, at her one-story house in Ontario.

“As I pulled up,” Ford writes, “she was waiting out front by a lone pine tree. ... She was five-foot-four, a bit stout and wore a fuzzy, rose-colored cardigan with one button fastened. I got out of the car, and we looked at each other a moment. She smiled. I said, ‘My mother’ and went and gave her a hug.”

Once inside, she told him this: “I thought of you every year (on his birthday). ... I wondered if every tall young man I passed on the street might be my son.”

She was the one who gave him up. His adoptive mother, Olive, was the one who wouldn’t let him go.

Olive had plans for Leighton. She decided he‘d be the great missionary she had always wanted to be. She took him to church and to religious conferences, drumming into him the urgency of his vocation.

When Ford moved away to college and seminary, she did, too, settling in the same towns to be near him.

Then there was the 2 a.m. phone call she made to Ford’s fiancée, Jean Graham.

“You’re ruining his life,” Olive told her.

But after Ford met with Billy Graham, the couple was determined to go ahead with the wedding.

“Leighton, if you don’t cut those apron strings now, you won’t ever do it,” Ford’s future brother-in-law told him, “and you won’t be able to live your life as you should.”

Billy Graham presided at their wedding. And Olive didn’t show.

Tim Funk is a former faith and values reporter for the Observer.

Meet the author

Leighton Ford will sign copies of his book at Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Nov. 20 from 7-8:30 p.m.