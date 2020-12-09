Need a good book for the holidays? Here are 11 gems to choose from

I have fished the wide ocean of holiday books and reeled in a select 11 for you to choose from. Some are salty, some meaty, some succulent, a couple with a mysterious flavor running through. One — the reissue of Eudora Welty’s “One Writer’s Beginnings” — is especially tender. I guarantee you’ll savor each bite.

This writer knows small towns





Here’s a book so steeped in the soil and sockets of small town North Carolina, you’ll be wanting to give it to everyone. It’s “Lord the One You Love Is Sick,” by Kasey Thornton (Ig Publishing, $16.95 paper).

These linked short stories revolve around Gentry Coats’s fatal drug overdose and its effects on his family and friends in the community of Bethany, N.C. There’s Gentry’s best friend Dale, Gentry’s younger brother Ethan, Gentry’s mother Nettie, Dale’s wife Charlotte — each will tumble down into his or her own personal hell before climbing back up gentled and mercifully mended. Meanwhile, there’s Austin’s Grill, “a little lunch joint” where old men exchange gossip — the hub of Bethany and the Greek chorus of these stories.

Kasey Thornton is a master of two essentials: The ways of small-town people and the ways of small towns. When Gentry Coats died, the town blamed his mother. “Nettie Coats should’ve done this. She should’ve done that. If only she hadn’t let him play those violent video games. If only she’d forced him to go to Sunday school.” On and on.

Thornton lives in Durham. She reminds me of a young Kaye Gibbons, perhaps, with a hint of — yes, I’m going to say it — a young Reynolds Price.

An angry and bitter racist

According to the flyleaf of Edward Ball’s “Life of a Klansman: A Family History in White Supremacy” (FSG, $28), 50 percent of whites in the U.S. have at least one ancestor who belonged to the Ku Klux Klan. Ball’s was his maternal great-great grandfather Constant Lecorgne, a hapless New Orleans carpenter and an angry and bitter racist. Lecorgne was angry because he was neither rich nor important, and bitter because during Reconstruction, freed Blacks in Louisiana got the vote and other rights, encroaching on the carpenter’s few coins of power.

In Ball’s hands, Constant Lecorgne becomes Everyman (and woman) who, losing power, grasps at power, and never mind whose foot goes on whose neck to get it.

Ball’s history is part historical narrative (the history of New Orleans is superb), part memoir (visceral), all of it drenched in a fascinating but sad inevitability. This is an eye-opening, novel-like account of racism by the author of the 1998 prize-winning “Slaves in the Family,” about his paternal side in South Carolina.

250 years of struggle and song

“We is Vaseline rubbed into knocked / knees and cracked elbows. We is ham / hocks making love to kidney beans.” Those are lines from Alison Rollins’s rollicking poem, “Why Is We Americans,” in this essential collection, “African American Poetry 250 Years of Struggle & Song,” edited by Kevin Young. (Library of America, $45). Young, poetry editor of the New Yorker and director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, has gathered nearly 250 poets from the colonial period to the present and some 600-plus poems.

You’ll recognize many contemporary names — Natasha Trethewey, Tracy K. Smith, Claudia Rankine, Elizabeth Alexander, Rita Dove, Terrance Hayes.

Here’s Jericho Brown, the Emory professor who won this year’s Pulitzer in poetry: “I will not shoot myself / In the head, and I will not shoot myself / In the back, and I will not hang myself / With a trash bag, and if I do, / I promise you, I will not do it / In a police car while handcuffed / Or in the jail cell of a town / I only know the name of / Because I have to drive through it / To get home.”

These poets sing, weep and cry out of their joys, their frustrations, their sorrows.

A sometimes exuberant Sylvia Plath

During a particularly virulent Marie Condo attack, I cleared out my long-cherished Sylvia Plath biographies. Here now at hand is the 3.5 pound “Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath,” by Heather Clark (Knopf, $40). At 1,000-plus pages, what else Plath will I ever need? The author, a painstaking researcher and felicitous writer, comes to free Plath from the throes of sadness, bitterness, anger and suicidal depression that have naturally overshadowed the life of the child and young woman, who was often exuberant — about boyfriends, “steak and candlelight,” writing and seeing her poems and short stories in print. Make no mistake: This is no gloss. It’s all here: The depressions, the first suicide attempt, the shock treatments, the striving, the fatigue, her husband’s betrayal and abandonment. At the last, alone and sick at age 30, she wrote: “I desperately want to make an inner strength in myself, an independence that can face bringing up children alone & in the face of great uncertainties.” Which — cold, sick, depressed and exhausted — she simply could not do. Yet thanks to Heather Clark, we also see the other Sylvia Plath — biking, canoeing, hiking, writing. It’s a Plath we’d like to hold onto, if only until the next black wave descends. Exquisite black-and-white and color photos.

Randall Kenan’s ‘Wings’

I have a friend who reads nothing but non-fiction because, as she says, “I want to learn things.” She means, of course, facts. But if you really want to “learn things,” I recommend the late Randall Kenan’s recent collection of short stories, “If I Had Two Wings” (Norton, $25.95 hardcover). Here, you will again meet the inhabitants of Tims Creek, “a wee village” based on Kenan’s hometown of Chinquapin, N.C. — also the setting of Kenan’s novel “A Visitation of Spirits” and his 1992 short story collection, “Let the Dead Bury Their Dead.” Kenan, a gay Black writer who taught at UNC Chapel Hill, died in August at age 57 — just three weeks before this collection was selected as one of 10 nominees for the National Book Award for fiction.

Never mind that these stories are mostly set in little Tims Creek. Never mind that they have a pinch of magical realism or that they talk about when a dream is more than a dream or about plain, country food like collard greens and candied yams. These are smart stories, sophisticated stories. These are stories that talk back.

The late Henry Hirschmann of Charlotte grew up in Germany, and as a teen in November 1938, lived through the horror of Kristallnacht. Later, he escaped to America, where he married and raised a family. On visits back to Germany, he told me, he would ask: Did you Germans not know what was being done to the Jews? Why didn’t you help us? Always the answer: But we did not know.

‘A Memoir, a History, a Warning’

A new book, “Those Who Forget: My Family’s Story in Nazi Europe – A Memoir, A History, A Warning,” by Geraldine Schwarz (Scribner, $28 hardcover), says the Germans did indeed know what was happening to the Jews. But after World War II, she says, they were “overcome by a fog of denial.” Delving through files, Schwarz discovers that her own German grandfather took advantage of Nazi policies to buy a Jewish business at a low price. That discovery leads her to others.

In the ‘30s, Schwarz writes, her grandparents “knew about the concentration camps … and the persecution of the Jews took place in broad daylight.” It was impossible, she writes, to have “seen nothing, heard nothing,” and for some, “done nothing.” They resolved their moral qualms, she says, by deciding that Adolf Hitler, the man who had their loyalty, was either far removed from these raids or was doing something legitimate.

Schwarz’s memoir is astonishing. It illustrates the human capacity to deny, forget, rationalize and gloss over when we are face to face with the most unspeakable crimes against our fellow humans.







I’d follow Banville anywhere

I admit I am new to British detective stories, but how could I go wrong with Irish writer John Banville, a winner of the Man Booker Prize (for “The Sea”), the Franz Kafka Prize and the PEN Award for Outstanding Achievement in Irish Literature. So I opened “Snow: An Inspector John Strafford Novel” (Hanover Square Press, $27.99), having no idea where he would take me but never in a million years dreaming that it would be his writing that would knock my socks off me. As for plot, let’s just say a priest is found dead at the home of a Protestant family – and the priest has been savagely castrated as well as murdered – and it’s 1957 in County Wexford, and it’s been snowing for two days and will continue to snow throughout the book. But listen to this sentence: “Surely such a violent act should leave something behind, a trace, a tremor in the air, like the hum that lingers when a bell stops tolling?’’ I’d follow him anywhere now, and a friend tells me if I liked “Snow,” I will love “The Sea.”

Dark Side of North

From the late Tony Abbott

The late Tony Abbott, for many years a member of the Davidson College Department of English and for five its chair, comes sublimely alive again in this posthumous collection, “Dark Side of the North” (Press 53, $15.95). Abbott is a poet of the celebrated life, its ecstasies, its ordinary moments and its sorrows. Of the daughter who died at age four and served as his muse (“The thing is, I miss you more than ever”). On waiting for Beethoven’s Fifth to finish playing at the local post office “because I could not bear to let it finish without me.” On driving the interstate with one hand, and with the other conducting the finale of the Russian anthem of Pyotr Ilyich. Of his friends and relatives who have died, one of whom he addresses, “I see you … walking towards us … telling us to live.” Reminding us, as he moves into the “starched heaven” of the Pines retirement home, “What matters is the surge of the soul / down the steps to the water, what / matters is the color of the sky….” This is Abbott at his most playful, his most emphatic and his most tender. Available Jan. 7, on what would have been Abbott’s 86th birthday.

An insider’s take on the NC music world

Where else are you going to learn that as a young child in Chapel Hill, singer James Taylor fashioned flutes from pieces of his family’s garden hose? That’s one of the thousands of insider tidbits in this splendid new book, “Set It Up: The Story of North Carolina Popular Music from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk.” (UNC Press, $30 hardcover). Author David Menconi’s easy, authoritative style comes from nearly three decades covering music for the Raleigh News & Observer. He begins with the music from the ‘20s that grew out of the Piedmont’s mill towns, and he takes us right up to the present. Along the way, we meet Elizabeth Cotton, born in 1893 in an area that’s now Carrboro, who wrote “Freight Train” as a teenager, inspired by the passing trains near her house. Menconi points out that Chatham County Line, which has often played at Charlotte’s Neighborhood Theatre, earned Platinum Records in Norway. This is an insider’s take on the N.C. music world, including the occasional lawsuit and wrecked friendship. If you’re a fan of homegrown music and musicians, you’ll inhale this book.

Welty reissue laced with tenderness

For pure charm and writerly sensibility, Eudora Welty’s re-issued “One Writer’s Beginnings,” (Scribner, $20 hardcover, $16 paper), with a new introduction by former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Tretheway, wins hands down. This small book, first published in 1983, is laced with tenderness and with the kind of insights that will have every writer nodding in recognition. From the child who liked to listen to adults talking and who used her fingers to create a literal frame for what she saw, to her years as a WPA photographer learning to capture moments, Welty shares her knowledge of what writing fiction is for her. Writing “Death of a Traveling Salesman,” Welty says she was shocked to recognize for the first time her real subject: human relationships. Welty was a cherished daughter who never married and who lived out her life in her childhood home. But as she says, “A sheltered life can be a daring life as well. For all serious daring starts from within.”

For the teen on your list

Is there a teenage girl anywhere in this world who would not be tantalized by a novel in which a passageway through a wardrobe opens into a hidden room filled with stacks of forbidden novels? “One Degree of Freedom” by Taryn Hutchison (Illuminate YA Fiction, $14.99 paper) is that book and the author is a transplant from San Francisco to Morganton. Her spunky heroine is 15-year-old Adriana Nicu, who lives in the proscribed world of Bucharest, Romania, in the year 1987. Under the rule of Communist president Nicolae Ceaușescu, Adriana’s future — becoming an engineer — is locked in place. But didn’t Leonard Cohen tell us there’s a crack in everything — that that’s how the light gets in? Just wait until Adriana sees the crack in the concrete block, begins to tug and pulls out a metal box. Spellbinding and inspiring.

