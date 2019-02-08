These celebrities will party in Charlotte during NBA All-Star Weekend. Here’s where.

Screen grab of NBA All-Star Weekend party promotional posters

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

This story was last updated at noon Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had a wrong date listed for the private ‘Rookie USA Fashion Show,’ which will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon St., Charlotte.

Charlotte bars, restaurants and other nightlife venues will host numerous celebrity parties and other events during NBA All-Star Game Weekend starting Thursday. Some have tickets available to the public, while others are private affairs. They include:

‘NBA All Star Welcome to Charlotte! Hosted by Anthony Hamilton’

Charlotte-born R&B-soul singer Anthony Hamilton, who will sing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, will host this unofficial kickoff party to NBA All-Star Weekend.

The event, for “progressive professionals” 25 and older, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Stats Restaurant & Bar, 3425 David Cox Road in north Charlotte. DJ Shaun Nyce will orchestrate the music.

Tickets are $30 to $1,000 and are available at www.statscharlotte.com/events .

Courtesy of Anthony Hamilton

‘B/R x NC All-Star Celebration’

Bleacher Report will take over Avidxchange Music Factory, 800 Hamilton St., for this free fan festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

Two basketball courts and concert stages will feature live programming, music, non-stop hoops, interactive exhibits, a gaming lounge and a headline performance by rapper 2 Chainz. Bleacher Report’s House of Highlights brand also will host the event.

Bleacher Report

Tickets are required and are available at www.BleacherReportEvents.com.

‘Ball-B-Q’ with DJ performance by Snoop Dogg





A DJ performance by rapper Snoop Dogg highlights the second annual private Levi’s Ball-B-Q that is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Heist Brewery, 2909 N. Davidson St.

/

Entertainer Snoop Dogg dabs after speaking with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. during a 2016 media availability session. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“The Jeezy AllStar Tipoff”

Rapper Young Jeezy will perform from 10 p.m. Feb. 15 until 2 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Graham Street Station Tent, 2020 N. Graham St.

Eventbrite.com online promotional poster

Tickets are $70 to $90 and are available at https://bit.ly/2TBY4ys.

DJ Envy Friday Night AllStar Weekend Party

Raashaun Casey, better known as DJ Envy, will perform from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, until 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb 16, at Fitzgerald’s, 201 E. 5th St.

Eventbrite.com promotional poster

Early-bird tickets are $60 and general admission tickets are $75. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2BsRJ0Z.

‘Rookie USA Fashion Show’





The private show is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon St. The show is presented by Charlotte-based Belk Stores.

The show features children of current and former NBA, NFL and MLB players, including Tiki Barber, Chris Paul, Victor Cruz, Jayson Tatum, Carlos Beltran, current Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen, Kyle Love and Captain Munnerlyn and former Panthers Steve Smith, Charles Johnson and Thomas Davis.

Red carpet call time is 4:30 p.m. for the celebrities and their children.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is shown during a three-day minicamp in June 2018. Davis’s children, Skyy, Denim, Thomas Jr. and Mattie will participate in the private Rookie USA Fashion Show on Saturday, Feb. 16, in Founders Hall in uptown Charlotte during NBA All-Star Weekend. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Floyd Mayweather’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Go-Kart Challenge

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and his lifestyle brand, The Money Team, will host this family friendly event at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Victory Lane Indoor Karting, 2330 Tipton Drive.

Each area of the facility will have a different music genre and “A-list” celebrities. Celebrities and guest DJs are to be announced.

Spectator tickets are $40. License-2-Drive VIP tickets that include VIP line and red carpet access and unlimited rides and races against celebrities are $60. All-access VIP and after-party tickets cost $100. Get ticket at https://bit.ly/2MTsPMz.

‘Welcome to Charlotte with Kid Capri’

Peter Thomas, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Charlotte club owner, will host this All-Star weekend celebration featuring DJ Kid Capri and DJ Daddy D

The event is 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at ClubOne, 950 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets are $50 to $75 and are available at https://bit.ly/2ROT2g2.

‘Old School All-Star Hip Hop Party’

This party features rappers Chubb Rock and Keith Murray, and DJ Terminator X, 9 p.m. Friday Feb. 15, until 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Extravaganza Depot, 1610 N. Tryon St.

Screen grab of promotional poster

General admission is $40. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2TN7ebt .

‘Shaq Invasion’

Meet NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal while enjoying heavy appetizers, a full-course menu, champagne and wine.

Eventbrite.com promotional poster

The event is from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Byron’s South End, 101 W. Worthington Ave.





Tickets are $250 to $750 -- food and drinks included -- and are available at https://bit.ly/2USqcO1 .

‘Welcome to Charlotte Block Party’

Boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and The Money Team, Mayweather’s lifestyle brand, will host this four-club party in SouthEnd Station.

The party begins at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, and ends at 3 a.m. Friday, at 200 E. Bland St.

Venues include Slate, Oak Room, American Pub and Hot Taco, each with a different music genre and “A-list” celebrities to be named.

General admission tickets are $50 and $100 and are available at https://bit.ly/2taBaTd.

‘LaDiDaDi All-Star Day Party’

Rapper Doug E. Fresh is scheduled to appear at this party that will be along a strip of venues that include the Oak Room, Slate, Hot Taco and All-American Pub, 200 E. Bland St. A go-go band will perform.

The event will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

Tickets are $50 to $2,000, and are available at https://bit.ly/2tcA1dN.

‘All-Star Weekend Party @ The Rabbit Hole’

Charlotte rapper Deniro Farrar is featured at this party at the Rabbit Hole, 1801 Commonwealth Ave.

The party begins at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, and ends at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $17 to $45 and are available at https://bit.ly/2tekJFu .

‘All-Star Brunch Party’

DJ Phat Boi will provide the music for this party hosted by Sports One Bar & Lounge, 521 N. College St., 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. See the menue at http://sportsoneclt.com/brunch.

‘All-Star Friday Party Bar Crawl’

Screen grab of promotional poster

DJ Kool, DJ Chuck Chillout, DJ Red Alert and DJ Flex headline this three-parties-one-price event from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at World of Beer, Empire and Wild Wing Cafe in the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $20 to $30, and you can get them at https://bit.ly/2MWHx5t.

2 Chainz @ Kandy Bar

Rapper 2 Chainz will perform from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, until 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Kandy Bar, 210 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $60 to $85 and are available at https://bit.ly/2BppSik .

‘Day Dreaming Party’

Rapper Fabolous and former NBA great Allen Iverson highlight this party 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Ink n Ivy, 225 S. Church St., Charlotte. Tickets are $120 at https://bit.ly/2Dk1q2b.

‘All-Star Party Hosted by Nipsey Hussle’

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will perform along with Numeral III and No Limit Larry from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Kandy Bar, 210 E. Trade St.

Eventbrite.com promotional poster

Tickets are $50 and $75 and are available at https://bit.ly/2UMCRlq.

‘Rotimi + Jazze Pha Saturday Day Party’

Actor, singer and model Rotimi and record producer and rapper Jazze Pha will perform from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Stats Restaurant and Bar, 3425 David Cox Road.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $40 early bird general admission and are available at https://bit.ly/2E7m1Zd .

‘Julius Peppers Charity Sneaker Ball’

The recently retired Carolina Panthers great will host this black-tie event to benefit the Young Black Leadership Alliance, Girl Talk Foundation and Center for Community Transitions.

The ball is 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St.

Tickets are $250 and are available at https://www.juliuspeppers.org/#Wedding-Masonry.

‘Nike and Jordan Brand Pop-Up Shop’

The Mint Museum Uptown Store, at Levine Center for the Arts, 500 S. Tryon St., will transform into a Nike and Jordan Brand Pop-Up Shop Feb. 14-17.

Nike and Jordan Brand rented all Mint Museum Uptown event spaces in February to host events for NBA team owners, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, other guests and for the public.

The Mint Museum Uptown façade will display “larger than life graphics” and a basketball court will be installed in the Robert Haywood Morrison Atrium.

Among the experiences available to fans will be a Snapchat/Lens Studio workshop.

Details are at https://mintmuseum.org.





SHARE COPY LINK NBA commissioner Adam Silver on next steps regarding the All-Star Game and North Carolina's House Bill 2.

‘Jack Daniel’s Art, Beats + Lyrics’ exhibit

The traveling art exhibit will be on display from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Feb. 15, at the Grady Cole Center, 310 N. Kings Drive.

Admission is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/2DXE9UZ

Jack Daniel's

‘NBA All-Star at Epicentre’

The NBA’s events website bills this as the “premiere fan destination” during NBA All-Star Game Weekend.

The free event features player appearances, an NBA retail store, art and memorabilia displays, apparel customization, panel discussions and NBA Crossover, which showcases “the convergence of the NBA and pop culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game,” according to the NBA events website.

NBA All-Star at Epicentre runs from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St.

Registration is required at www.NBAevents.com.

‘Answer Day Party hosted by Allen Iverson’

Iverson will host this party from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Oak Room and Slate, 200 E. Bland St.

General admission is $40 and VIP Skip Line tickets are $60. Get them at https://bit.ly/2I2uWPk.

Eventbrite promotional poster

.

‘The Crossover’ featuring Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross will highlight this private event 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon St. Celebrity DJs are also scheduled to appear

Rick Ross attends last year’s Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The rapper reportedly has been hospitalized in the Miami area with a heart attack. Marcus Yam TNS

NBA players at Vida Cantina

NBA player meet-and-greets are among the public events planned at Vida Mexican Kitchen y Cantina, 210 E. Trade St. in the Epicentre

The events are scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, and Sunday, Feb. 17.

Atlanta Hawks teammates John Collins and Trae Young will be on site Saturday afternoon. Other player appearances to be announced.

Vida also will host a private Dress Like a Pro VIP All-Star Weekend Kick-off Party 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, featuring Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba.

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) goes up to the basket while being covered by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) in a game at ther Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Dec. 31, 2018. Bamba is scheduled to appear at a private Dress Like a Pro VIP All-Star Weekend Kick-off Party 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Vida Mexican Kitchen y Cantina, 210 E. Trade St. in the Epicentre. Jason E. Miczek AP

‘40 Z & Waffles NBA All-Star Party’

“LA’s favorite day party” will feature chicken and waffles, Ciroc lounge and cocktails, dope vibes, beer pong and the Red Bull event truck basketball hoop, according to an event promotional poster.

Event promotional poster

The party will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at CenterStage@NoDa, 2315 N. Davidson St.





Tickets are $50 and are available at www.40ZandWaffles.com.

Stunna 4 Vegas Performance

Rapper Stunna 4 Vegas will perform from 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, until 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at La Revolucion, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets are $20 to $40. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2WNuTuh .

‘Flavor Flav All-Star Celebrity Experience’

Rapper Flavor Flav, a member of the hip hop group Public Enemy and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, headlines this event from 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, until 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at Roxbury NightClub, 116 W. Fifth St.

Screen grab of online event promotional poster

Two-time champion heavyweight boxer Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs will be the special guest at the event.

Tickets are $40 and are available at https://bit.ly/2IaNCwz .

‘Love & Hip Hop All-Star Weekend Party’

This post-All Star Game party will feature DJ Self, actress Juju ‘C of the “Love & Hop Hop: New York” show and actress Masika Kalysha of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.”

The party will start at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, and end at 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Sage Restaurant and Lounge, 505 E. 6th St.

Screen grab of event promotional poster

General admission is $30, skip the line $60. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2Ea22sS.

▪ Juju ‘C also will appear with rappers Yella Beezy and Coca Vango on Saturday night, Feb. 16, at All-American Pub, 200 E. Bland St. K. Botchey of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” will host the event, with music by DJ SNS. Details: 980-309-4170.

▪ On Friday night, Feb. 15, Juju ‘C will host a party with rapper Plies and K. Botchey at All-American Pub, with music by DJ Shogun. Details: 980-309-4170.

▪ Masika Kalysha will host an All-Star Saturday Night Party with Ingenious DJ Makino at Fire House Bar & Lounge, 320 W. Carson Blvd.

‘Valentines Day: Sip, Paint & Comedy’

Easels, paint, brush and canvas are provided as you sip drinks and paint while watching five NC comedians go against five SC comedians in “The Comic Strip Experience: NC vs. SC.”

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Majestique Center, 5309 E. Independence Blvd..

A $25 admission ticket includes a buffet, massages and raffle tickets, and is available at https://bit.ly/2MS3YIY.

Vibrations Night Club All-Star Weekend parties

The club at 5237 Albemarle Road will host these six parties featuring various performers:

▪ Red & Black All-Star Tip-Off Party, featuring Mary J. Bilge Tribute Band Just Fine and Charlotte go-go band Uptown Swagga, 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, until 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Tickets are $20 general admission and are available at https://bit.ly/2GGK5nc .

▪ All-Star Welcome Party, featuring Mr. Cheeks of the hip hop group Lost Boyz; DJ Cleve; and hip hop promoter Fat Man Scoop, 9 p.m. Friday, Feb., 15, until 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Tickets are $50 and are available at https://bit.ly/2DCP45c .

▪ “World Famous Kid Capri All-Star Celebrity Day Party,” 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Tickets are $50 general admission and are available at https://bit.ly/2BA37Zf .

▪ ‘DJ Flexx All-Star Birthday Bash 80s vs. 90s Saturday Day Party, with DJ Kool performing live. The party will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $60 and are available at https://bit.ly/2ByA9Je .

▪ “DJ Red Alert All-Star Saturday Takeover,” 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, until 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Tickets are $50 and are available at https://bit.ly/2DC45UX .

▪ “105.3 RnB All-Star Watch Party and Grand Finale,” hosted by Rae Styles, with music by DJ Polo. The party will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, and end at 2 a.m. Monday. Tickets are $20 early bird and are available at https://bit.ly/2IkER3c.

‘ReDefine Black Tie All-Star Saturday Night!’

Put your swag on and dress competitively for this gathering scheduled for 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St. Tickets are $25 to $50 general admission. Get them at https://bit.ly/2DoqpRV.

Charita Coleman of Charlotte dances to the music of Quentin Talley and The Soul Providers at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture on Monday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

All-Star Sneaker Summit

The 7th annual celebration of basketball and sneaker culture is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17-19 on the rooftop pavilion of the Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St.

Buy, sell, trade, browse and discuss rare and collectible footwear, clothing and accessories.

Admission is $25. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2WQv8EU.

‘DMV*ATL*NYC All-Star Celebrity Takeover

DJ Chuck Chillout, DJ Kool, DJ Traci Steele and DJ Drama will perform from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, until 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Roxbury NightClub, 116 W. Fifth St.

Former Dallas Cowboy Jakar Hamilton will be the special guest at the event.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $50 and are available at https://bit.ly/2Sukt4d .

‘DMX & Kid Capri Live All-Star Sunday Night Finale’

Rapper DMX and DJ Kid Capri highlight this NBA All-Star Game night event 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Fitzgerald’s, 201 E. 5th St.

Early-bird general admission is $60, and early-bird skip line admission is $100.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2WLf2MN.

‘Doug E. Fresh $25 RSVP All-Star Grand Finale Party’

Rapper Doug E. Fresh headlines this party at which DJ Skaz Digga and DJ Skillz also will perform.

The party will start at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, and end at 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Roxbury NightClub, 116 W. Fifth St.

Screen grab of event promotional poster

Tickets are $25 and are available at https://bit.ly/2IaVOg9.

“DJ Khaled & DJ Self & DJ SNS All-Star Sunday Day Party”

Music mogul DJ Khaled, who has 14 million Instagram followers, headlines this “All-Star Weekend Pure Energy Day Party” with DJ Self and DJ SNS from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Fitzgerald’s, 201 E. Fifth St.

Screen grab of online promotional poster

Tickets are $60 early bird and $75 no wait and are available at https://bit.ly/2S2nBiD.

‘Gucci Mane All Star Weekend Trap Gala Grand Finale’

Rapper Gucci Mane highlights this NBA All-Star Weekend wrap-up celebrity event, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Ink n Ivy, 222 S. Church St. General admission tickets are $60 to $85. Get them at https://bit.ly/2MVU0GH.





