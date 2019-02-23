These celebrities will party in Charlotte during the CIAA tournament. Here’s where.

This story was last updated at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Charlotte bars, restaurants and other nightlife venues will host numerous celebrity parties and other events during the CIAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments in Charlotte Monday, Feb. 25, through Saturday, March 2.

Johnson C. Smith’s Monique Hall (12) makes a move past Lincoln’s Shecquan Bailey (10) during the CIAA women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at Spectrum Center in March 2018. Lincoln won 58-52 to advance to the semifinals. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Here’s who will be here and how to see them:

Free CIAA Toyota Fan Fest

12-year-old rap sensation That Girl Lay Lay, rapper Ludacris and Kandi Burruss, the award-winning singer-songwriter and TV personality, are scheduled to perform at the free, family-oriented Fan Fest on Friday and Saturday at the Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St.

Rapper 2 Chainz records himself among the fans at the Duke vs North vs Carolina basketball game on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

For the full lineup of Fan Fest performances and other events, visit https://bit.ly/2tACuiv.





Lil Baby at Club World

Rapper Lil Baby will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Club World, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets are $80 and skip-the line $120 and are available at https://bit.ly/2U8gJSz.

‘Tournament Takeover with Ludacris at Whiskey River’

Rapper Ludacris will perform at retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Whiskey River at the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St., from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, until 2 a.m. Sunday, March 3.

Tickets are $40 and are available at https://bit.ly/2UaEfyB.

Blac Youngsta to perform at Club World

Rapper Blac Youngsta is scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Club World, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets are $50 and skip-the-line $100 and are available at https://bit.ly/2SvAJ05.

‘2 Chainz Sprite Lymonade CIAA Saturday Day Party’

Rapper 2 Chainz will perform at this day party from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2 , at Rooftop 210 @ the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St., third level.

Tickets are $50, cut-the-line $60, and are available at https://bit.ly/2VkZduN.

‘Doug E. Fresh OMG Saturday Day Party’

Rapper Doug E. Fresh will host and perform at this day party, which is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Wild Wing Cafe, 210 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $20 early bird, $30 general admission and $40 skip-the-line, and are available at https://bit.ly/2ty9KH7.

DJ Cleve’s Old School Skate Party

Chirl Girl of R & B station 105.3 FM will host this official CIAA party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Kate’s Skating Rink, 14500 Independence Boulevard in Indian Trail. Must be 21 or older.

Tickets are $15 and are available at https://bit.ly/2Sm424P.

Day La Soul with Special Ed, Yancey Thigpen

Musician Special Ed, retired Pittsburgh Steeler Yancey Thigpen and ‘Hannah’s Baby Boy Stu’ of WBAV 101.9 FM are featured at this event from noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Studio Movie Grill in the Epicentre, 201 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $25 and skip-the-line $50 and are available at https://bit.ly/2SZRPIm.

Lil Duval, NFL’s Melvin Ingram at Oak Room

Comedian and singer Lil Duval and NFL All-Pro defensive end Melvin Ingram of the Los Angeles Chargers headline this event at 10 p.m. Friday at Oak Room, 200 E. Bland St.

Tickets are $40 and skip-the-line $60 and are available at https://bit.ly/2XnrL8A.

Pianist Zaytoven to perform at Suite

Pianist, record producer and DJ Zaytoven will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Suite, in the Epicentre at 210 E. Trade St.

The Grammy-award winner has produced collaborative projects with Usher, Future, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Lecrae, Young Scooter, Young Dolph and Shy Glizzy.

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://bit.ly/2Efgnms.

CIAA Lowe’s Super Saturday

This official CIAA free event will feature the CIAA cheerleading exhibition, performances by That Girl Lay Lay and 2 Chainz and other events from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in halls A and B of the Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

La-Di-Da-Di CIAA Day Party

Oak Room, Slate and All-American Pub, 200 E. Bland St., will host this eighth annual event from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

A go-go and and various artists to be named will perform.





Tickets are $50 and skip-the-line $60 and are available at https://bit.ly/2UdIWaU.

Jeezy + Fabolous to perform at Oak Room

Rappers Fabolous and Jeezy will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at Oak Room 200 E. Bland St.

Tickets are $40 and skip-the-line $60 and available at https://bit.ly/2T33hmE.

‘Kings and Queens Day Party’ with Aly-Us

A live performance by the Aly-Us band highlights this party from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Extravaganza Depot, 1610 N. Tryon St.

Tickets are $25, skip-the-line $100, and are available at https://bit.ly/2U96D48.

‘The Royale at the Ritz’

Two ballroom parties featuring DJs Shaun Nyce and Just B-Man are scheduled for this private, semi-formal event for advance ticketholders “who demonstrate progressive style and execution,” according to the event website.

The event is 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2, until 2 a.m. Sunday, March 3, at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte, 201 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $40, $60 and $75 and are available at https://bit.ly/2SpvA9u.

‘CIAA Stepshow Throwdown’ with Darren ‘Big Baby’ Brand

Comedian Darren “Big Baby” Brand of MTV2’s long-running “Wild ‘N Out” series hosts this “Greeks vs. Greeks” official CIAA event at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and are available at https://bit.ly/2NvxR2p .

‘Breakfast Club Celebrity Day Party Featuring Lil Duva’

Comedian and singer Lil Duval headlines this seventh annual party from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Sage Restaurant & Lounge, 505 E. Sixth St.

Neek & Cadillac will co-host the party, with appearances by DJs Envy, Louie Vee and Puff.





Tickets are $40 and are available at https://bit.ly/2XkcgOQ.

‘CIAA Stepshow Stepoff’ with Ayo and Teo

Chewy from 92.7 FM will host this “School vs. School” performance along with the dancing duo of Ayo and Teo from Ann Arbor, Mich.





This official CIAA event is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St.

Tickets are $15 and are available at https://bit.ly/2VeUtGL.

Kid Capri Master Mix Day Party @ Club World

DJ Kid Capri will host this party from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Club World, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets are $40 and skip-the-line $60 and are available at https://bit.ly/2H17Czq.

‘Jeezy Live! Sunday Day Party at Howl at the Moon’

Rapper Jeezy will perform at this party scheduled for 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Howl at the Moon, on the third floor of the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $25 and skip-the-line $50 and are available at https://bit.ly/2GYlAlz .





Kid Capri Finale Brunch & Sunday Day Party

“The World’s Greatest Mix Master Kid” will appear at this event scheduled noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Press Box Bar & Grill, 9609 N. Tryon St.

Buffet brunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m.





Tickets are $35 and are available at https://bit.ly/2IxAthe .

DJ Kool 2019 Big Tourney Grand Finale

DJ Polo will provide music at this party, hosted by Rae Styles from 9 p.m. Sunday, March 3, until 2 a.m. Monday, March 4, at the Press Box Bar & Grill, 9609 N. Tryon St.

Tickets are $10 early bird and $20 general admission and are available at https://bit.ly/2VioMfX.

For more celebrity and other events during the CIAA tournament, visit https://tourneyparties.com/.

Jeezy at Club World

Rapper Jeezy will perform at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Club World, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets are $50 and skip-the-line $100 and are available at https://bit.ly/2tAIW98.