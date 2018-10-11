Horoscopes for Thursday, October 11, 2018

Aries
There could be trouble brewing between you and a close friend or associate. If this is the case, today is excellent for talking things over and you'll make quite a bit of progress. Remember that compromise is always the best solution: even if you did manage to get everything you wanted, it would turn out to be a hollow, Pyrrhic victory.
Lucky Number875
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The Moon clashes with Saturn, making this a potentially stressful and even confusing day. Someone you care about could be struggling with depression, so try to be patient. Your calm and steady presence will be soothing. You don't really have to say anything.. just be there. If you are struggling emotionally, take time out for a walk in nature.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
It's off to work you go, whether you commute to an office or telecommute from home. It's important to start the day off right, so try taking a brisk walk before breakfast. You'll need all the energy you can get, because you must focus on the tasks at hand. Some may be in a fog left over from last night's dreams... remember that they are the language of the sleeping mind. What are yours saying?
Lucky Number208
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Some Crabs may be feeling especially romantic as the Moon awakens retro Venus in Scorpio... show your affection to the ones you love! You may want to spend time with the children in your life; chances are they could use your wise advice now. Try to leave work just a bit early so that you can enjoy the truly important things in life. An old flame may reignite.
Lucky Number288
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Take a few deep breaths and count to ten as many times as you need today. Yesterday's problems should be improving, but you may feel a bit frazzled from all the stress. Your home can be your haven today, so plan a quiet dinner by candlelight. Skip the nightly news and curl up in bed with a good book instead; keep the real world at bay.
Lucky Number927
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
It should be easy to express yourself as the Moon passes through your third house of communication today. However, what you say can and will be used against you, so consider your choice of words. You may want to choose your confidantes carefully; make sure only tried and true friends are privy to your deepest secrets.
Lucky Number619
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You can make progress as you pursue excellence in your work; big rewards await you for your diligence. However, you must make some time to relax and enjoy life; all work and no play can make Libra quite cranky. Break away for a pleasant lunch with someone special, and listen to music during the day is it helps keep you relaxed.
Lucky Number560
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Today should be another good day, with powerful cosmic energies happening in Scorpio. Why not enjoy a long lunch with a friend or leaving work early for something pleasurable this afternoon? There will be plenty of time to get down to business later this week. Enjoy warm feelings and good friendships today, expressing yourself to the ones you love.
Lucky Number364
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Bide your time today and keep your chin up; the lunar low cycle is nearly over and soon you'll be feeling like your old self again. In the meantime, stay in low gear and don't push yourself too hard. Turn in early for a good night's sleep, and pay attention to any dreams you might have. Dreams are the language of the sleeping mind... what does yours have to say?
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Yesterday's obstacles should be overcome as you are able to solve problems in both your private and personal lives. Get as much done as possible today - and if romance is on your mind, a friend may wish to become more. Be ready for a passionate night, as you may not be up to much after tomorrow, so plan accordingly. Slow down and carefully evaluate where you stand.
Lucky Number844
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Yesterday's influences begin to abate, helping you to regain control. Keep calm, and slowly work out any problems that were revealed by those tensions. You can accomplish a lot today if you focus on the work at hand. Your supervisors will be impressed at how well you can work under pressure. Don't forget to make time for yourself this evening.
Lucky Number151
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Today may very well just be one of those days when nothing you do seems to go right. Don't let unconscious resentments trip you up while the Moon battles Saturn. You may find yourself saying things you really mean but didn't want to say. You may have to bite your tongue hard to avoid trouble. If you are in the mood, passionate romance might make all the difference!
