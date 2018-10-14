Horoscopes for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Aries
With the Sun in Libra and the Moon activating your ninth house of travel and adventure today, you may be longing for changes in your life. Whether you dream of exotic safaris or exploring the halls of higher learning, it's time to break out of old routines. Those of you living far from your place of birth may find you are being profoundly changed by your new surroundings.
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Enjoy a breath of fresh air as the Moon leaves your eighth house and enters Capricorn, lighting up your ninth house of travel and adventure. You can have a marvellous time tonight trying something new, so don't be afraid to explore the cuisine of an exotic restaurant! For those of you who are homebodies, why not try renting a foreign film tonight?
Lucky Number647
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Planetary energies clash today, bringing certain relationship matters to critical mass. Unless you have Scorpio rising, most Twins will find today's events strenuous and somewhat distasteful. Intensity is not your favourite entree, especially when it is served by an emotional partner. Could it be that your actions or perhaps lack thereof has brought this firestorm on?
Lucky Number916
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
After a busy day of routine issues, the Moon enters Capricorn, placing the emphasis on marriage and partnerships. Tonight is perfect for a quiet dinner for two, so find out what your nearest and dearest is up to. It is important to set some time aside each week to share your experiences, and it is especially important to spend time really listening to what your partner has to say.
Lucky Number840
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
You should feel quite good while the Moon completes her journey through Sagittarius, Leo. Many Lions are in the mood for weekend festivities, although it is a good idea to leave the party early and get to bed at a decent time. The Moon will enter Capricorn tonight, placing the emphasis on your health. You'll need to get your beauty sleep!
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
During the earlier part of the day domestic matters concern you, but Moon enters Capricorn and your fifth house of romance and pleasure tonight, making this one ever so romantic. Enjoy the vibe by indulging in a favourite restaurant or by ordering take-out... don't cook unless you derive lots of pleasure from creating in the kitchen. It's time to have some fun!
Lucky Number949
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
The Moon enters Capricorn tonight, urging you to spend the evening at home. Many Librans will wake up feeling upbeat, but grow tired and moody as the day wears on; this is part of your natural cycle, so honor the needs of your spirit. Just because others are pressuring you doesn't mean you need to get out and socialize. Go home and curl up in bed with a good book.
Lucky Number405
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
You may feel quite intense about your finances or other values today, making you more likely to take offense at those with differing values. Remember that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, and people will spend their own money as they see fit. If someone wants to spend all their money on diamonds and have nothing left for food to eat, then so be it. You don't have to lend them lunch money.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Your energy is high today and then the Moon enters your second house of finances, prompting you to spend money. Some Sagittarians may feel the need to buy themselves a little present as a reward for a hard day's night, while others may simply want to nurture others by treating them to something special. Enjoy the evening and the good vibrations it brings.
Lucky Number291
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
After a day in the doldrums, you may feel like a butterfly emerging from your cocoon once the Moon enters Capricorn and your first house of personality. It is a great night to go out and enjoy yourself, so consider dinner with friends or a special someone. The next two days are high energy for you, so make the most of this upbeat time period. Those of you who feel more moody should spend time helping others, which is the best cure for the blues.
Lucky Number720
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
After a productive day with friends at your side, you can look forward to a quiet evening as the Moon enters Capricorn and your twelfth house of secrets and seclusion. This marks the beginning of your lunar low cycle. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so don't push yourself to perform. Enjoy the activities that help you reconnect with your spirit tonight.
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
After a full-on day, the Moon enters Capricorn and your eleventh house of friends and associates, so it's a perfect evening for socializing. Dinner with friends can be fun and useful, so take advantage of any opportunities to meet new people. Expanding your network of friends can benefit both your personal life and career, so don't be shy.
