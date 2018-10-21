Horoscopes for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Aries
Your lunar low cycle continues, urging you to reconnect with faith. Every ending is followed by a new beginning of sorts, so allow the mysteries of life and death to be a reason for hope and not fear. By tomorrow, you will be ready to face the world again, but for now it is quite all right to let time heal your wounds.
Lucky Number419
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Enjoy a day of peace and harmony as the Moon continues through your eleventh house of friendship. You will find service to others especially rewarding, so don't hesitate to give someone a helping hand. An evening with friends will be uplifting, so plan for an impromptu dinner together. You'll have less emotional energy tomorrow, so touch base with your loved ones now.
Lucky Number935
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
All eyes are upon you as the Moon activates your tenth house of status and career so be on your best behavior as you make the rounds today. You have a rare opportunity to show the world what you are made of, so don't be afraid of responsibility and commitment. It's time for the Twins to shine!
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Aim high as the Moon continues to light up your ninth house of higher learning: you'll find it is never too late to learn something new. Good fortune is with you so you might consider buying a lottery ticket or two as well... it certainly won't hurt to join the office pool. If you are itching to go on an adventure but are stuck at home, just switch on the Travel Channel this evening. You can always take notes for a future journey!
Lucky Number653
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The psychic Moon drifts through your eighth house of sex, power and occult matters, giving you an air of mystery. If you pay close attention to your intuition, you may find the solution to something that has been bothering you. As the Moon waxes, pay attention to your dreams as they may hold the key to the future.
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
A busy schedule dominates your day as the Moon drifts through your third house of communication. The workplace may be a hotbed of tension and frustration, so try to avoid needless conflicts with co-workers. Steer clear of debates unless you are prepared to be at odds for some time to come. You'll need to decide what is truly important to you today... don't let ego be your guide!
Lucky Number848
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You can show your love for others today through service to others, even if it just means taking out the trash and washing the dishes. The Moon in compassionate Pisces gently urges you to help the ones you love. It is the many little things that add up, so be aware of the details in your relationships. Just spending five minutes with someone can make all the difference.
Lucky Number692
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
This can be a wonderful day for you as the Moon encourages you to restore your soul with play and pleasure; just sitting on the porch with a drink can be sublime. If you don't have any pressing work to do, just relax and have a good time. There is no law that says you must always be doing something practical and productive!
Lucky Number371
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Enjoy the afternoon relaxing at home while the Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family. Many Archers have been under tremendous stress and pressure recently and now it is time to just count your many blessings. Sure, your family isn't perfect, but no one is... over look the petty details and embrace the love you have been given.
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Your intuition is right on target as the Pisces Moon brings out the psychic in you - pay close attention to your gut feelings. Spending time with others should be very pleasurable and it may be hard to get much work done as the desire to socialize is strong... if there is nothing pressing today, simply relax and enjoy the company of others.
Lucky Number258
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You should be able to get plenty done as the Moon encourages you to be productive today. Your personal values and high standards are evident, and it shines through your work. However, you are a very powerful sign and conversely, if you work with resentment, you poison your efforts and those around you. When you work with love, the angels sing!
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
You should be in your own element as the Moon passes through your sign... if you don't have to work today, let this day be for pure pleasure. People will be drawn to you and want to be in your presence, so don't be stingy with your time. In fact, a casual afternoon gathering at your place is just the thing to uplift and edify.
