Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Someone's thought processes are operating in a very erratic and eccentric fashion today as disruptive Uranus retrogrades back into Aries. You might even start to wonder if they've lost the plot, because they don't seem to have a clue what they're talking about. Or are they being totally visionary and brilliant? Be wary about dismissing anything that you don't understand now because it could have something to teach you. This is so because the Moon' Nodes, karmic markers of the zodiac, are also changing signs, beginning a new 18 month phase affecting career and home-life.
Lucky Number196
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
If you're a typical Taurean you like to know where you stand. But that isn't the way things are today, as Uranus retrogrades out of your sign and back to fiery Aries. In fact, certain people seem to be going out of their way to shock you, do the opposite of what you suggest and generally try your patience to the limit. There's nothing you can do about this except go with the flow. But as the Moon's Nodes also reverse into Cancer, when dealing with loved ones and friends, can you?
Lucky Number263
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Is someone being brilliant or barmy? It's difficult to tell because they're completely off the wall as funky Uranus moves back to dynamic Aries in a retro dance and you can't make head or tail of what they're saying. There's also a chance that they're deliberately trying to wind you up by saying things that will make your hackles rise. If you start to behave this way, be prepared for the consequences.
Lucky Number360
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Life could get a bit hectic today, and you'll feel like a juggler with too many balls in the air. The Moon's Node, the Dragon's Head, is a karmic marker of the zodiac and is moving back to Cancer, starting a bold new phase that will be in effect over the coming eighteen months. Plus, disruptive Uranus is moving to Aries again, making disruptive waves in your career and public image. You'll have to cope with many different demands, and plenty of other distractions to boot. What starts off as a mundane chore might end up being a total pain in the neck, or someone could drop a bombshell that causes a chain reaction leading to chaos. Try some deep breathing!
Lucky Number440
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
It seems that a loved one is taking a perverse delight in speaking out of turn or making announcements that send your eyebrows into orbit, thanks to the Moon's Node reversing out of Leo this month, starting today. It will be difficult to avoid reacting in exactly the way they want and going off the deep end. But if you stop yourself rising to the bait, you'll pull the rug out from under them and leave them feeling completely flummoxed. As retro Uranus also leaps back to fiery Aries, the joke will be on them!
Lucky Number630
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You may love someone to bits but you aren't so keen on them today because they're so outspoken and controversial, thanks to underlying comic disturbances. They seem to be going out of their way to tread on your toes, throw the cat among the pigeons and generally make a nuisance of themselves. Are you outraged because they're deliberately being rude or because their frank comments make uncomfortable listening? A new phase with your friendships begins.
Lucky Number612
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Are you trying to cram too much into the day? Are you coping with a seemingly endless string of interruptions? Or is an electrical appliance playing up? Whatever is happening as retro Uranus stalks back into fiery Aries, it's almost guaranteed to try your patience and make you want to tear your hair out. The more het up you become, the more these irritations will get under your skin. On top of that the nodes are beginning a new 18 month phase affecting your career and home-life, so keep calm!
Lucky Number174
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Take care if you're shopping today Scorpio, because you'll be easily distracted. For instance, you might forget all about the things you intended to buy, because you're so intrigued by the items that are on offer, even if you don't want them. Blame it on the cosmos, because there are some deep disturbances active now. If you take someone along for company they may turn out to be more of a hindrance than a help for some reason.
Lucky Number179
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
A loved one has some revolutionary or shocking things to say today, so prepare yourself. They're in a rebellious mood as disruptive Uranus slips back to fiery Aries and, to make matters worse, their mouth is working much faster than their brain. Actually, there's every chance that you're the one who's raising eyebrows and causing a stir. With the Nodes changing sign too, ask yourself what you're trying to achieve.
Lucky Number083
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Someone is very outspoken today. How tedious. Is this goose going out of his (or her) way to be controversial and contentious, or just looking for an argument in order to liven up their day? The karmic South Node enters Capricorn today, just as disruptive Uranus sets the cat among the pigeons. It's a brand new phase! Nevertheless, you should do your best to be as open-minded as possible, and to listen to what this person is really saying, because it may contain some uncomfortable truths.
Lucky Number898
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Has a certain person taken leave of their senses? You could be forgiven for thinking so because they seem to be talking nonsense. They may also be going out of their way to stir up controversy in your neighborhood, or raise your hackles by making statements that are calculated to offend or shock you. Blame it on the cosmos, which is turning darkly at a deep level. A financial mix-up needs to be sorted out.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You're extremely resistant to what someone is telling you, dear Pisces. Maybe you completely disagree with their opinions, think they're talking total nonsense, or are horrified by what they're saying. Look to the disruptive forces of mighty Uranus changing sign. Be careful because you could easily become locked in a stubborn battle of wills, in which neither of you is prepared to yield a single inch.
