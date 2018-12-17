Horoscopes for Monday, December 17, 2018

Aries
You can be the cosmic equivalent of a hot tamale, and today is no exception! With the Moon in your sign blending well with planetary energies, you are almost guaranteed to get your way. If you have been competing for something or someone, today may be the day to claim your prize. Just remember that you need to be a gracious winner... gloating will only serve to create enemies.
Lucky Number865
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Find ways to soothe your soul and refresh your spirit as your lunar low cycle continues. Get out the candles and aroma therapy oils and avoid watching upsetting newscasts. Create a ritual that will help soothe you when your energies are at a low ebb.
Lucky Number992
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
You may find that your friends and associates are hot-tempered as the sensitive Moon glides through impatient Aries. Lively debates are likely and much can be accomplished while this fiery energy lasts. However, keep personal discussions out of the office as you are likely to be misunderstood. By all means, don't forward any cheeky email at work!
Lucky Number784
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
You may receive kudos from your superiors or important people in your community as the Moon encourages rewards from The Powers That Be. This has been a good time for your work and health and will continue to be now that Jupiter transits your sixth house; look for positive change in this area over the months ahead. Should circumstances require you to seek medical care or advice, you may be fortunate in finding excellent physicians or other professionals to help you.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
You'll be more enthusiastic about trying new things as the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel, education and adventure. This is a wonderful time to be open to meeting new people and going new places. Your positive attitude will be contagious. However, some of you may be dealing with issues of fear and prejudice. Take a deep breath and vow to let go of the fear of the unknown.
Lucky Number289
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The emotional Moon continues to move through your eighth house of sex, money and power, causing some Virgoans to feel their passions rising. It may be nearly impossible for you to keep your emotions on an even keel, but if you step back from each situation you will at least be able to maintain self-control. Romantic relationships may become veritable infernos of love under this transit.
Lucky Number212
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The emotional Moon may contribute intensity to debates between you and your closest associates. Those of you involved in competition will be especially driven to win as it seems your very life depends upon it. As volatile as today's energy might be, you can put it to good use by tackling a project with someone you enjoy working with.
Lucky Number473
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
The Moon in impatient Aries could contribute to a case of indigestion today. Uncooperative co-workers and surly customers may have you ready to scream. A brisk walk around the building may help you release stress hormones as they seem to build endlessly throughout the day.
Lucky Number136
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The passing Moon simulates your fifth house of pleasure, making your drives intense. Anything you do will be done with gusto as passion increases. Some may have romantic opportunities of a rather intense nature as powerful Pluto lends a keynote. Those of you involved in creative projects will make progress under today's influences.
Lucky Number160
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
If you haven't been tending to your family, you may have trouble at home today. Who you are to the world and who you are at home are naturally two different things; the people you work and socialize with know nothing about your nasty little habits or attitudes displayed behind your own four walls. You may be tempted to lord it over your family, but a dose of humility will do you good.
Lucky Number411
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
With the Moon in fiery Aries and your third house of communication, you will find yourself becoming increasingly busy. If you are in business for yourself, be prepared to work non-stop! This is also a good time to reconnect with your siblings and neighbors. Set aside time to return phone calls, send email, and just plain shoot the breeze.
Lucky Number815
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The sensitive Moon and chatty Mercury clash today, cautioning you to speak carefully. It will be all too easy to open your mouth without thinking. Remember, once you have spoken, you can't take it back. Your friends and associates may be especially touchy now. Spend more time listening and hold your responses for another day.
