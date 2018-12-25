Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Aries
Now that things have settled down a bit, you can take a look around and see what you've been missing. Whether you're having friends and family over or going out, shut out all distractions and concentrate on having a great time. Everyone will see how much fun you're having today, and most of them wish they were having half as good a time!
Lucky Number519
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Try not to get so caught up in the moment that you lose sight of the main issue. When the Moon is in Leo it's easy to get excited and involved in something that isn't your business, particularly where your family's concerned, and the ramifications could be serious. It's advisable to watch what you say as well as your behavior, because everyone else will be watching as well. Otherwise, it should be a lovely, joyful time.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon is in outgoing Leo today, so you'll really enjoy the festivities. Don't become too involved in family issues but go out of your way to make the day fun and infect others with your sparkling personality! Don't be snowed under by serious stuff.
Lucky Number250
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Cancerians generally understand things better than the other signs and are very compassionate. Change is waiting to enter and redecorate your life. Cancerians live for their home and family, and today is always very special to most. Open the door and let love and people flow into your home.
Lucky Number988
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
If you aren't willing to be flexible, at least take some extra time when making decisions today. As the Moon sails through your sign, your dramatic, warm-hearted nature will boost the celebrations. On this of all days, your den may be overflowing with friends, family and festivity, so don't let sparks turn into conflagrations! You can't be a fighter and a lover today. Don't let all the happy indulgence give you an excuse to pig out!
Lucky Number147
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Hesitation is for those with time on their hands, not for people like you who have so many places to go and people to see. A dramatic Leo Moon brings a different perspective to everyone's eyes. Keeping this in mind, try to remember that your map of the world may be quite different from someone else's. This can be the most beautiful day of the year, but also the most stressful. When the extended family gets together it can be a pressure cooker, especially if you try to impose your opinions on them.
Lucky Number411
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Hopefully you feel comfortable being in the middle of all the action, because that's where you'll be. Whether you're having friends and family over or going out, shut out all distractions and concentrate on having a great time. The stars indicate that you'll attract more attention than usual and you should revel in this special day. Others will have to understand that your own needs have to come first right now.
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Many of your strengths and virtues are on parade, and the people you're closest to couldn't be more proud of your accomplishments. After all this fanfare, you have no choice but to verify your sterling reputation. Moderate behavior lets you see and hear a great deal which is very useful if you're planning on being part of a large gathering today. The more humble you are, the more charming you'll appear to be. Have a great day.
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
With the Moon in glamorous Leo and Venus in intense Scorpio, a secret tends to grow a lot more useful the longer you keep it. The desire to share it may be overwhelming, but you'll hold out. Success is all in the timing on this festive day. This is one of the few days of the year that you won't need time to yourself and you'll be so busy and involved that you won't care at all!
Lucky Number735
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
As the Moon makes its way into a new sign, you have the opportunity to achieve a lot without putting in very much effort at all. Don't let anyone else steal your thunder. The stars have aligned to make sure that you are the one standing in the spotlight again and you should have a lovely, family oriented day. If you are a perfectionist like most Capricornians, you'll have reason to be more than satisfied.
Lucky Number946
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The fun-loving Leo Moon makes this a wonderful Christmas day for Aquarians. You'll find companionship and partnership, but keep your eyes wide open. Great art can emerge from happiness and misery, and family gatherings provide a wonderful canvas. Don't lose sight of the objective though: this is supposed to be a wonderful, laid back day and yes, you thoroughly deserve it!
Lucky Number839
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
All those hours you've been putting in are about to pay off, and it should be a wonderful day for you. Fishes love nothing better than swimming in a shoal and today is tailor-made for you. Everyone will appreciate your efforts and the rewards are immediate. You are sensitive, loyal and loving, so gather your friends and loved ones around you and just enjoy!
