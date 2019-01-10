Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, January 10, 2019

January 10, 2019 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Dealing with a past concern will bring positive benefits to work and love. Perhaps an old flame returns to the scene and it seems like a destined action, or you will receive positive news regarding a career possibility. Keep your patience with any daily frustrations and look within for the answers you seek. Trust your instincts about the future.

Lucky Number

745

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

If you have been waiting for the finalization of a contract or financial transaction, expect delays regarding this today. Your focus is quite internal, so it is difficult to deal with external issues effectively as you need to solve this internal concern first. Be patient with yourself and try not to stress heavily about any delays or hurdles you face today.

Lucky Number

103

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

All is not faring well in the social sphere, Gemini, as you face a conflict of opinion. You will need to assess the motivation behind this concern and find the source of discord. Perhaps in the past, you have created this energy and are holding too firmly to your present point of view. If not, then you are in the middle of a gossip circle, which is really no fun for anyone.

Lucky Number

706

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Someone will pat you on the back today Cancer for your efforts and hard work. There is success in your life and the possibility of forming a new contact that is very well connected. This union will only enhance your possibilities for success. A social and happy energy, you will be dynamic, witty and a great individual to share time with.

Lucky Number

236

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

The honest facts are revealed about a situation or an individual today Leo, which is upsetting to say the least. Don't focus on what has been lost. Remember that learning the truth now has saved you from further hurt at a later stage. False illusion will hurt you no more. Chin up!

Lucky Number

458

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You are feeling in a fine mood today Virgo, loving what is around you and who you have to love. There is a strong possibility single Virgo will cross paths with a new love, or perhaps even an old romantic love interest decides they simply do not want to live without you! Some of you will even achieve a success today and desire to kick up your heels in celebration.

Lucky Number

354

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your focus will be totally on love and romance, where things have come to a head. You have a firm picture of what you desire and are taking your relationships very seriously, so you have little patience for anything or anyone who is not living up to your expectations. This day will either be blissful or volatile.

Lucky Number

949

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

News of a financial gain heads your way today and how glorious will that be! You have a no-nonsense attitude with those you deal with on a daily basis, but don't be too forceful towards those in your sphere, as you walk a fine line between domination and being practical. Really use this energy to your own advantage, not to win a petty argument. Contemplate the idea of partaking in further study to increase your present income.

Lucky Number

472

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You are taking charge of your new destiny, Sagittarius. Be determined about your creative and romantic desires. You aim to turn your talents into some form of earning capacity and will find unusual opportunities evolving, due to your new outlook and opinions. Follow your instincts today, as an old possibility may bring a viable future concept to the surface.

Lucky Number

423

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you feel dominated by the wants and needs of someone around you, you will desire to withdraw from them emotionally. There is a clash of wants and desires here, as if you are at the mercy of another's selfishness. Voice your concerns firmly, but flow with this energy and seek external advice if it escalates into a serious concern.

Lucky Number

787

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A message about an old concern truly brightens your day. You are content with this energy and surrounding yourself with the loving support of your family and friends. There is also a possibility that a long, forgotten aspiration will be revitalized by a surprising offer. This may in fact lead to quite an interesting work opportunity.

Lucky Number

533

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A past concern with a friend may find them turn to foe as you clash opinions. You are feeling very strong in self and extremely focused on your own financial direction. This will not be received well by someone in your social sphere who will feel intimidated and attempt to state you are somewhat materialistic. There is nothing wrong with ambition and this conflict will show the true colors of those you relax and confide in.

Lucky Number

891

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

