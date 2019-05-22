Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Aries You'll be chatty and sociable during the next two weeks, so get set for a really busy phase. You might also be dashing hither and yon as you try to cram forty-eight hours into every twenty-four, with plenty of short journeys and meetings to keep you fully occupied. There's no doubt that your brain will be buzzing, but you'll need periods of rest to avoid burning yourself out. Lucky Number 214 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus You need to spend time thinking about your possessions, finances and general values in the weeks ahead. Think carefully about your monthly budget, and how you can allocate more money to the things you really enjoy. You'll also do well in any sort of financial negotiation, and you'll be able to argue your case with ease. Lucky Number 977 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini Your thoughts will be rather self-centered during the next two weeks. That's exactly the way it should be right now, with the Sun and Mercury in your sign, although other people may not agree. So do your best to be tactful. Listen to your friends and loved ones, even if you'd rather talk about yourself. It may help to keep a journal or diary so you can write down your thoughts as they come to you. Lucky Number 735 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer You enter a reflective state of mind from today, and you'll remain in a contemplative mood for several weeks. This phase invites you to spend a good deal of time alone, mulling over what's been going on in your life recently and assessing your current situation. But bear in mind that you'll feel almost tongue-tied at times, making it difficult to put your feelings into words. It will help to tell loved ones how you're feeling, otherwise they may think you've clammed up on them or are giving them the cold shoulder. Lucky Number 831 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Intellectual topics will give you plenty to think about during the next two weeks and you'll enjoy discussing your thoughts with people who are on the same wavelength as you. You might even have some wide-ranging discussions that encourage you to organize your thoughts and review your opinions. The coming fortnight will also be a great opportunity to make contact with friends you haven't spoken to in a while. Lucky Number 157 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo The next couple of weeks will be the ideal time to think hard about your career and ambitions, and to decide in which direction they're heading. Are you pleased with the progress you're making, or do you suspect that you should scrap your plans and start again from scratch? It will help to write down your thoughts and ideas so you can keep referring to them. Lucky Number 153 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Libra What a difference a day makes. Yesterday you had your chin on the ground, but today you're able to look the world in the eye again. You're keen to make up for lost time by doing things that are exciting and mentally stimulating, such as visiting somewhere for the first time. You're also eager to rise to a challenge and prove something to yourself. Good luck! Lucky Number 349 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio You need to start thinking about important financial matters from today, such as pension schemes, saving plans and mortgages. Don't forget your tax situation, either. None of this is likely to make you want to dance round the room from sheer joy, but spending time on your finances over the next few weeks will pay off in the end by increasing your assets and making you feel more in control of your money. Lucky Number 347 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius The next couple of weeks are great for talking to the special people in your life, but especially your partner. Make time for conversation so you both get the chance to talk about things that matter to you. Most of all, though, you need to communicate with one another so you can enhance and strengthen your relationship. Lucky Number 978 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn The coming fortnight will be a great opportunity to think about your daily schedule. Does it suit you? Or are you bored with it and looking for ways to liven it up? This will also be a good time to read up on any health matters that might concern you, to get the advice of your doctor or dentist, or to take your pet to the vet for a check-up. Lucky Number 456 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius The coming couple of weeks are great for using your brain. Try your luck at competitions, quizzes and puzzles, in case your sharp wits can win you a prize, or you could go through a jokey and playful phase. It will also bring fun with children and the chance for taking them on outings to such places as the zoo or the beach. Lucky Number 310 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini