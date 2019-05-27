Horoscopes for Monday, May 27, 2019

Aries Creative pursuits will be particularly successful today, but there could be emotional hurts that you need to deal with, past or present. Issues from the past may be especially prominent on the Aries horizon. Take stock of what's going on in your heart and try to find a creative way of dealing with what you're feeling. Exercise will help you exorcise the demons. Talk things over with a friend, if you can. Lucky Number 135 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus There are strong and sensitive emotions in the air today with the Moon in Pisces. Be considerate of others, but also watch out for yourself, especially later in the day. Meetings or contacts with women will be important. This is not a day to worry about staying on track. Make sure you're aware of what's going on and how everybody is feeling. If there's been conflict in your relationships then today's the day to call a truce and talk things through. Work pays dividends. Lucky Number 845 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Normally you just love people, but they could be something of a discomfort zone today. With the Moon in Pisces and your tenth house, you might find yourself dealing with the discontented and the out of sorts. Be careful that you don't just sail on cheerfully, or you'll tread on toes you didn't realize were sticking out. If you don't take things seriously, they'll certainly become serious! Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Just let the clouds roll by today and don't become too involved in anything, other than your own recreation and pleasure. Take a short trip somewhere and seek new horizons. Mixed company is good for you, as long as it doesn't make too many emotional demands, as you've had enough stress for the moment. Good humor, good food, good company and something of an adventure awaits you. Work problems can wait until tomorrow - don't let them spoil your day. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo There could be a strong sense of reward for effort on the work front. Good relations with women or older people send the day along an even course. Money matters show signs of sorting themselves out or at least threatening to do so. Just keep clear-headed and apply yourself and you will find that things flow more smoothly after the tension or upsets of the last few days. Don't forget to take time to relax. This may have been a commodity in short supply for a while. Lucky Number 105 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo There could be a good healthy feeling from your partner or your relationship today. The work done and the effort put in will show some reward. It may be just the quality of the relationship itself or it may be that some benefit accrued to your partner will be passed on to you in recognition of your efforts on behalf of both of you. Enjoy the sense of security that this can bring. You can continue your efforts with renewed focus, knowing that there will be further dividends. Lucky Number 612 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra The last few days will have been hectic, exciting and wearing. There could have been a fair amount of stress involved. Somehow though you will emerge from whatever carnage lies behind you with a few good things in tact. There is a definite thread or stream that emerges today that can keep you following on from where you were. Luck could begin to turn in your favor. Workmates or associates could prove their mettle by sticking by your or giving their support. Lucky Number 299 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio The tensions or excitements of the last few days could find themselves settling down today with everyone's ruffled feathers soothed just a little. Social harmony can be restored with some thoughtfulness. Ensure that reason and consideration prevail. The temperature of the day's planetary transits will support it. Music could help with any reluctant savage breasts. There could be good financial results and money matters will at least stabilize. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Whatever the troubles in the outside world, home could be just the refuge you need today. You will find an even keel with partners and family members. Look for things you can all do and enjoy together. Make the most of private time in your relationship. Other than that, just focus on the little all important routines that keep your domestic life ticking over. Make sure you get enough rest if you've been feeling under par lately. Lucky Number 119 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn After the ructions of the last few days, there is a touch of sanity, especially in your house of communications where Venus resides, gracefully harmonizing with Saturn, your ruler. Flow and a little sanity can be restored to your affairs with easy relationships and some good financial management. The Moon's in Pisces, working away with Venus to soothe troubled breasts and spread gracious light. You can be as charming as you need to be to sort things out. Lucky Number 880 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius A feelgood cloud could sink down over things today after all the disruption has begun to clear. Relationships can restore good health and feeling so indulge in the people you know and love. An ease of interaction urges you to socialize with those close to you and spend time in entertainments or relaxation. You could even undertake some project around the home that you'll enjoy. Focus on the good things in life and the good people you have to share them with. Lucky Number 405 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces