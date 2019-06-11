Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Aries
You need plenty of scope today, both emotionally and mentally. You don't like the idea of being tied down or restricted, so do your best to wriggle out of anything that threatens to be too predictable or tedious. It just isn't your cup of tea at the moment, as you'll make plain if necessary. Do things on the spur of the moment and as the fancy takes you.
Lucky Number774
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
As the Moon enters your sixth house your energy levels surge. You definitely need to be active and take command. If you don't already belong to a gym you might be inspired to join one, or take on a daily exercise regime. Keep on the go, as you'll soon feel agitated and impatient if you're held back.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
You're in the market for plenty of fun and games, especially if they're rather daring or reckless. But don't do anything too foolhardy in case it backfires on you. Love and sensuality will also be on the agenda between now and late July. Do not confuse the two, because that will lead to broken hearts.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
The Moon dances into your fourth house, making this a great time to channel your energies into your home and family. You could get rather frustrated and annoyed if you suspect that other people aren't taking these issues as seriously as you. But bullying people won't help your case, so keep your cool.
Lucky Number588
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
This is a brilliant day for your social life because you're feeling so convivial and outgoing. It would be a real shame to spend the day by yourself, because you've got so much to offer other people. You'll be happiest in the presence of a partner or some of your favourite people, but do your best to enjoy the company of whoever happens to be around.
Lucky Number139
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
There's a strong attraction between you and a certain someone today, and it's doing all sorts of weird things to your heart. Even if you tell yourself that this is only a harmless flirtation you'll still want it to be more than that on some level, even if you wouldn't dare admit your fantasies to a soul. But the big question is what you're going to do about it in the long run. And you don't yet know the answer to that one.
Lucky Number847
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You're in a very dynamic mood from today, and you'll also have plenty of energy. This might give you the impetus and confidence to launch some new projects or to do something that you've never tried before. It will be fun to push yourself further than usual or to tackle an ambitious venture.
Lucky Number386
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Do something different for a change, especially if you're stuck in the same old routine. A burst of spontaneity will do wonders for you, and will also lift the spirits of anyone who cares to come along for the ride. How about a day trip to somewhere you've always wanted to visit, or lunch out instead of at home? You need to live a little.
Lucky Number487
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You need to get out and about today, otherwise you'll start to feel cooped up. How about taking off on a day trip, whether you visit somewhere you know well or you're going there for the first time. Try to take someone along for company because you won't like spending too much time on your own. If you're staying at home, invite someone round to see you.
Lucky Number568
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Your ambitions get a boost today, Cancer. This happy state of affairs will mark a great opportunity to press ahead with plans and activities that will get you noticed or enhance your reputation. If you want to apply for promotion or a new job, do it now while so much is working in your favor. But don't let your ambitions turn to ruthlessness.
Lucky Number933
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Spend time with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. It would certainly be a shame to spend a lot of time by yourself on this gregarious and sociable day, because you'll feel you're missing out on something. If you can find the time, you'll enjoy getting on with a favourite hobby.
Lucky Number730
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
You're looking for some emotional excitement today, and the best way of getting that is to mix with people who are that little bit different. They don't have to be downright eccentric, but you won't be interested in them if they're boringly predictable or dreadfully ordinary. If you meet someone new they'll have to be really dazzling in order to catch your eye.
