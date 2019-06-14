Horoscopes for Friday, June 14, 2019

Aries Activities that usually go like clockwork, or are such an integral part of your daily routine that they're second nature, could hit some snags today. For instance, your electric toothbrush might suddenly go on strike, you could mislay your car keys while you're getting ready for work or your computer might refuse to do what you tell it. Annoying! Lucky Number 347 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus You start the day in great spirits, thanks to some nice news that arrives via the phone or the post. After that, you can't help chatting to everyone you meet, whether you know them or not. It's the perfect day for keeping in touch with friends, family and neighbors, even if you're just chatting about the weather or arranging your social life for the week ahead. Lucky Number 508 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Even the best laid plans could go up the spout today, so be prepared for different outcomes, Gemini. It's unlikely that you'll have to face anything too tricky, but even so an unexpected blip could throw you off balance for a while. Strangely enough, the more reliable someone is usually, the more likely they are now to let you down or behave out of character. Lucky Number 140 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Get ready for a busy day! Things will be pretty hectic and you may not get much chance to sit down and relax. Your day will be enjoyable, even so, and you'll have some great chats with whoever happens to be around. It's an especially good day for nattering away with friends and neighbors. Lucky Number 951 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Your priorities in life are even more important than usual today. You'll enjoy chatting about some of them to someone who shares your view of the world. Perhaps you're more interested in keeping your many of your thoughts to yourself at this stage, because your plans aren't yet ready to be shared. You may be told a secret, but can you keep it? Lucky Number 878 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo A restless mood steals over you today, making it difficult for you to settle down to anything for long. You're very easily bored right now, especially when it comes to your relationships. In fact, anyone who shows the slightest hint of being predictable will soon get short shrift from you, or you'll unconsciously pick an argument with them simply to liven things up a little. Lucky Number 167 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You're in a very restless and unsettled mood today, making it hard to concentrate on anything for long. You're easily bored and irritated, so keep away from anyone who's reactionary or such a creature of habit that you could set your watch by them. They'll soon drive you round the bend. Spend time with people who are unpredictable or unusual. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You'll enjoy using your brain today, especially if you're busy getting organized. For instance, you might devise a clever filing system that allows you to keep better track of those essential documents and pieces of paper that we all have, set up some direct debits with your bank so regular payments go through on time. Blitz those bills that are waiting to be paid. Lucky Number 819 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius The more restrictions someone tries to place on you, the more resentful and rebellious you feel. Toeing the line or doing everything by the book is hard because the exact opposite is so appealing. Do your best to let off steam in less controversial and provocative ways. Lucky Number 672 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Your brain is working well today, especially when you're taking part in discussions and conversations. Intellectual debate will stimulate your mind and really get you thinking. You're also feeling very chatty and sociable, so will enjoy talking about things that interest you. Lucky Number 894 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Take care because it's one of those days when boredom leads to spending money, simply to keep amused. And you know what happens then! You're likely to buy all sorts of things you don't really need and which you may not even like after a couple of days. So try to find less expensive ways of livening up the day. Lucky Number 248 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn