Horoscopes for Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Aries Try to get out and about as much as possible today. You won't be very happy if you're cooped up in one place for too long, nor if you're doing something rather boring. Right now you need plenty of variety and action, otherwise you'll lose interest in whatever you're doing. Travel could appeal to you, too, whether it's the thought of a big holiday or a weekend away. Lucky Number 946 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus You're in the mood to spend! Maybe you've recently been given some extra cash and now you can't wait to do something exciting with it. Any sort of shopping will get your adrenalin flowing, and it may also lead to you buying much more than you intended. So a trip to the supermarket could turn out to be a major expedition in which you appear to be preparing for a siege. Lucky Number 611 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini You have a lot of energy and enthusiasm, and you want to make things happen. It's a great opportunity to organize something that you can look forward to, such as a forthcoming social event or a group gathering. You'll swing into action with no trouble at all, and if you've got to rope in some helpers you'll take that in your stride as well. Lucky Number 839 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer There's no danger of you getting the blues because you're in such a dynamic and go-ahead mood. You're also very keen to get moving and make things happen, so you won't want to hang around waiting for other people to wake up and decide to take action. As a result you might prefer to work by yourself and at your own pace whenever you get the chance. Lucky Number 675 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo You're in a very go-getting mood today, so you're reluctant to sit around wasting time. You'll function at your best if you can get yourself organized in advance, otherwise you could start to get frustrated or in a flap. Do your best to keep on the move as much as possible so you can burn up your excess energy in positive and constructive ways. It's a super day for planning a journey, too. Lucky Number 755 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo It's very difficult to cope with a certain person today because they're in such a disruptive and contrary mood. This won't last, thankfully, but it will certainly test your patience in the meantime and put you on edge. It won't help if you're cooped up in one place for too long, either, so try to have plenty of changes of scene and to introduce as much variety into your day as possible. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You're showing no signs of feeling fed up or wishing it were the weekend. Instead, you're bouncing around and feeling full of beans, which is a great way to go. No matter what you've planned today, try to fit in something sociable, even if it's a quick natter with a neighbor or a hasty sandwich with a friend. Lucky Number 165 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio This is a super day for burning off lots of nervous energy, especially if you're still feeling frazzled after what happened yesterday. Go for a brisk walk, get your money's worth out of the gym, or whack the living daylights out of some tennis balls to get you in the mood for watching Wimbledon. You'll also have bags of energy when tackling mundane chores. What a good day! Lucky Number 141 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius You're in the mood for some fun and enjoyment today and nothing less will do. You certainly won't want to hang around anyone who doesn't know how to enjoy themselves, so try to give them a miss and go for some real live wires instead. If you're single you might meet someone who really gets your adrenalin flowing. Well, what are you going to do about it? Lucky Number 885 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You'll be happiest when you're kept busy today, although it has to be to be on your own terms, rather than as a result of someone else's orders. You'll also be perfectly content if you can potter about in your home or garden, by yourself and tackling the chores in your own sweet time. If you're currently looking for a new home, have another look at your wish list of how you want it to be. Lucky Number 696 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Your spirits start to rise again today, much to your relief and you'll soon wonder what all the fuss was about yesterday. You're in the mood to have some fun, preferably with some of the people who are on the same wavelength as you. You'll also enjoy getting immersed in a favourite hobby or leisure pursuit, and feeling your worries melt away as you relax. Lucky Number 390 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius