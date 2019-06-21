Horoscopes for Friday, June 21, 2019

Aries During the next four weeks you'll feel most comfortable when you're with people that you know inside out. Even if you usually enjoy mixing with strangers, between now and late July you'll prefer to be with familiar faces. This will also be a good opportunity to think about your roots and how they've affected you. Lucky Number 688 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Do your best to get out and about as much as possible during the next few weeks. You'll feel rather stale and bored if you have to spend too long in one place, or if you're always with the same people. So give yourself a treat and arrange lots of nice social events. You might even go one step further and book up a weekend break or a short trip. Lucky Number 570 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini During the coming month you'll want to devote your precious time to the activities and people that mean a lot to you. This may mean letting some other pursuits go by the wayside for the time being, so you can concentrate on whatever makes your world go round. You'll also be very concerned with how much things cost, but don't let this make you mercenary or penny-pinching. Lucky Number 269 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer It's as though your own personal sun starts to shine today, and it will continue to fill you with confidence and energy for the next four weeks. This will be a wonderful time for acting on your own initiative whenever possible and also for pursuing some of your personal dreams. You'll shine like the star you are, so don't be modest, Cancer. Lucky Number 360 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo You're already feeling wrapped up in your thoughts and you become slightly reclusive from today. It's not that you'll want to completely cut yourself off from everyone during the next four weeks but there will definitely be occasions when you'll prefer your own company to that of other people. But don't give anyone the impression that you're feeling stand-offish or unfriendly. Lucky Number 312 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo After four weeks in which you've focused on getting ahead in life, it's now time for you to start concentrating on your hopes and dreams. Which pipedream would you like to tackle first and how are you going to go about it? There will also be a strong accent on your friendships during the next four weeks, giving you the chance to pick up the threads if you've lost touch with someone recently. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra During the next four weeks you'll be very wrapped up in your career and long-term ambitions. This will be your chance to streak ahead of everyone else and to show off some of your many talents, so don't worry about being modest or not blowing your own trumpet. If you can't sell your abilities between now and this time next month, you'll really have missed the boat. Lucky Number 666 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Your sense of adventure is kindled and it will carry you through the next four weeks with flying colors. Be prepared to break new ground and try different activities between now and late July. Some great opportunities will be coming your way, too, so don't let them slip through your fingers when they arrive. You may not get a second chance. Lucky Number 155 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius If you're a typical Sagittarian, you aren't always happy about investigating your deepest emotions for fear of what you might find, but that's exactly what the Planets want you to do during the next four weeks. So be prepared to explore the more needy and complex side of your personality, and if necessary give yourself some self-analysis. It will be an enlightening experience. Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Much of the next four weeks will be taken up by relationships, and you need to put a lot of effort into them. You'll also be more needy than usual, which may surprise you, and will want to spend a lot of time with some of the people in your life. It will be a great opportunity to take part in some form of teamwork because you'll do your best to make it a success. Lucky Number 512 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius You've been concentrating on enjoying yourself so far this month but the emphasis shifts to more mundane matters today, such as your health and your daily routine. If you've been feeling under the weather lately you should get some expert advice about what's wrong so you can start to recover. If your daily routine has lost its sparkle you need to introduce some excitement into it during the next four weeks. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius