Horoscopes for Friday, July 12, 2019

Aries You love someone very much but they don't half get on your nerves today. You seem to have lost all your usual tolerance and understanding, and instead you're ready to yell your head off at the slightest provocation. So what's going on between you? Is this person really the cause of all your irritation or are they simply the focus of an anger that should actually be directed elsewhere? Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Hold your horses! You're feeling angry and irritable, and you're very eager to take it out on whoever comes within firing range. What's wrong? Sort out your problems with the person concerned but don't make everyone the butt of your bad temper. If you do lose your rag with someone, it will be short and sharp. However, resist the temptation to go for the jugular. Lucky Number 804 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini It's very difficult to keep your feet on the ground and to be objective today. You're showing a marked tendency to be idealistic and to only see what you want to see, rather than to observe what's actually going on. Be very careful when dealing with any financial arrangements as you may not be thinking as realistically as usual. You don't want to end up out of pocket. Lucky Number 625 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Stand by for possible conflict with a friend today, especially over something that happened between you about six months ago. You'll want to defend yourself at all costs, but don't be too proud to admit it if you're in the wrong. You're full of energy right now, and you need to find some positive outlets for it to avoid it turning into a tendency to be irritable and jumpy. Lucky Number 292 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Someone's in a real hurry today, making it almost impossible to keep pace with them. If this person is you, ask yourself if it's really important to do everything in double-quick time. What's the rush? If it's someone else, you'll have your work cut out for you trying to match their hectic speed. Actually, it may not be possible, despite all their chivvying. Lucky Number 525 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Your heart could play tricks on you today, so try not to let yourself be fooled. For instance, you might be completely smitten by someone who isn't a suitable partner or who even, in extreme circumstances, doesn't know that you exist. Yet you will yearn and long for them. You might also put someone on such a lofty pedestal that they're bound to fall off sooner or later. Lucky Number 081 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You have one eye on the clock today, which means you're trying to do everything much quicker than usual. But will you succeed? Well, you will if you can control your temper, and not waste valuable time and effort on getting yourself into a flap. But will that be possible? Frustratingly, it seems that you could easily end up going round in circles as you get increasingly het up about all the things you've got to do. Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio A certain person is in a real hurry today and they want everything done on the double. Unfortunately it won't take much to make them lose their temper if they don't get their own way, so you'll come in for a lot of flak if you let the side down by taking too much time over things. Try to stay calm in the face of all this provocation, otherwise it will be a very exhausting day. Lucky Number 984 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You have a high opinion of a certain person right now and you won't hear a word said against them. The trouble is that you're showing a distinct tendency to bury your head in the sand whenever you get within sniffing distance of a problem and then to pretend that it doesn't exist. You may not feel equipped to deal with difficulties at the moment but you must face up to them soon. Lucky Number 825 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Someone is busy sweeping some unpleasant emotions under the carpet today. Is it you, by any chance? If so, you're avoiding the facts about a certain person or doing your best to put as good a spin on their behavior as possible. You may also be coming up with lots of far-fetched excuses for their recent actions because the truth is too painful for you to contemplate. But you'll have to face facts sooner or later. Lucky Number 996 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Life has been rather good lately but it turns slightly pear shaped today, thanks to someone's irascible mood and their tendency to lose their temper at the slightest provocation. Are they looking for an argument, do you think, and therefore manufacturing situations that will give them the opportunity to blow their top? Or are you unconsciously stirring things up because you're looking for a row? Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius