Horoscopes for Friday, July 19, 2019

Aries If you suspect that you went over the top yesterday, this is your chance to say sorry. This shouldn't be difficult because you're in an amenable and light-hearted mood, and you don't want anything to spoil it. If you're entertaining at home, be sure to get the arrangements clear and distinct, as Mercury retrogrades into your fourth house today. Lucky Number 931 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus Watch out for mix-ups and misunderstandings with neighbors or close relatives during the next few days, as Mercury retrogrades into moody Cancer. There are crossed wires and a social event might be blighted by confusion over the arrangements. Do your best to be very clear about what you mean, and don't be tempted to tell little white lies in order to get yourself out of tight corners because you're bound to be found out. Lucky Number 936 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You have the gift of the gab today, making it the perfect opportunity to talk your way out of any tight corners you're in. It's also a good day to ask someone an awkward question because, with luck, you'll have the tact and diplomacy to phrase your words in the right way. This said, any sort of communication around money is shaky now as Mercury retrogrades into Cancer. Lucky Number 513 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer There are communication glitches during the next few days as Mercury retrogrades back into Cancer, so be careful about what you say and the way that you say it. For instance, you might make an off-the-cuff remark that you intend to be a joke but which someone else takes seriously, with rather tricky consequences. You should also take care when making decisions, and ideally should postpone anything really important until after the middle of August. Lucky Number 696 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Whatever's happening in your life, make sure you stay grounded through simple, practical activity. Count the pennies, keep to the basics and don't worry too much about what you can't see, touch or taste. There are new ideas and schemes all around, but you don't want to get swept away by possibilities. Make change as and when you can. Lucky Number 154 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Watch out during the next few days when arranging to meet friends because there could be some crossed wires, leading to confusion and possibly even missed appointments. So check that everyone knows what's going on to avoid wasting a lot of time hanging around. You will also have to be careful not to give someone the wrong impression about something important, especially if you're being cagey because you're reluctant to hurt their feelings. Lucky Number 097 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra You belong to a very intelligent sign, Libra, and this is a great day to prove it. You'll enjoy getting involved in a mind-stretching debate, particularly if it gives you the chance to demonstrate your mighty intellect and powers of logic. This will all be very good-tempered and friendly, so there won't be any need to bang your fists on the table. In fact, there will be plenty of laughter and good humor. Lucky Number 119 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Take care if you're travelling during the next few days because, thanks to Mercury retrograding into your ninth house, there are some unexpected hitches and delays that you'll have to contend with. Some of these will be out of your control but others, such as discovering too late that you've left your passport or tickets at home, are definitely your responsibility. So check, and then double-check, that you've got everything you need before you shut the front door behind you. Oh, and make sure you've got your keys with you, too. You don't want to find that you've locked yourself out! Lucky Number 475 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius It's important to keep a close and beady eye on all money matters between now and mid August, as problems are likely to crop up. For instance, you might not notice an error on your credit card statement, so you end up paying more than you should. This will also be a good chance to rethink any current financial strategies in case you need to change your mind about them. Lucky Number 212 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn The accent is on communication and discussion during the next couple of weeks, so grab the chance to thrash things out when you can. Simple conversations will lead to an increased understanding of one another that will help your relationships in the future. If you're taking part in a debate or negotiation, make sure you really listen to the other person's point of view. Lucky Number 299 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius The next few days will pose difficulties when dealing with customers and workmates, thanks to some crossed wires and misunderstandings. You should be even more eagle-eyed than usual when handling paperwork in case you've missed something important. There could also be a delay if you're waiting to hear about a job interview or a medical matter. Lucky Number 755 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius