Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Aries Great news! From today you embark on a month-long phase in which your spirits rise and your social life improves. It will also be a brilliant time for expressing yourself creatively and artistically, in whichever way most appeals. Burn off your increased energy by doing something sporty or athletic, especially if it offers you the chance to compete against others because you'll be determined to beat them! Lucky Number 776 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus During the next four weeks you'll feel a strong yearning to be with people you know well. You won't feel nearly as comfortable whenever you're with strangers, and may even make excuses not to meet them at the moment because you simply don't feel up to it. This will also be a great time to devote yourself wholeheartedly to close friends and family, and to revel in their company. Lucky Number 950 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Get set for a hectic four weeks, in which you'll have plenty to keep you occupied. There are many more social contacts than usual, which is saying something for a Gemini, so beware of burning the candle at both ends in order to fit all your commitments. It's a particularly good opportunity to get more involved in your local environment, taking part in a neighborhood project or junket. Lucky Number 756 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Your values and priorities in life will be highlighted during the next four weeks, making you realize exactly what and who is important to you at the moment. You won't want to spend a lot of time on anything that you don't consider to be important, although sometimes that may be unavoidable. You may also get the urge to splurge, so watch those pennies! Lucky Number 339 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You've been uncharacteristically quiet and withdrawn recently but you start to emerge from your shell today and you'll continue to feel outgoing and confident for the next four weeks. In fact, this is a super opportunity to put yourself first and to concentrate on personal matters, although there will inevitably be times when you have to put other people's needs before your own. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Today you embark on a four-week phase in which you'll want to hide away from people every now and then and have plenty of time to yourself. You may also lack self-confidence for a short while or feel uncomfortable whenever you're in the limelight. Look on this as your chance to recharge your batteries before a much busier phase that starts in a month's time. Lucky Number 858 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Recently, you've been concentrating on your career, long-term plans and your reputation, but the focus shifts from today and switches to your hopes and dreams for the future. How can you turn some of these into reality during the next four weeks? You'll also get a big kick out of being with your friends or from forging some new friendships. Lucky Number 546 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Your ambitions will be very important to you during the next four weeks, and there will even be times when you'll be very single-minded about them. Do your best to forge ahead without becoming ruthless or obsessed, because then you'll lose other people's goodwill and everything will become more of a struggle. Lucky Number 246 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius Opportunities abound today, so keep your eyes peeled for them. Don't imagine that they'll hang around for ages, waiting for you to notice them, either, because they might elude your grasp. Travel plans will also look good during the next four weeks, especially if you'll be visiting somewhere for the first time. It's going to be an exhilarating and eye-opening month! Lucky Number 199 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn From today until this time next month, you'll be strongly focused on your deepest emotions. This won't always be a comfortable experience for you, especially if you're the sort of Capricorn who finds it difficult to open up emotionally. But it will be a worthwhile exercise and it will help you to grow closer to certain people in your life. Lucky Number 182 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Relationships are your main focus for the coming four weeks, so get ready to spend a lot of time with some of the people in your life. This is when you should be concentrating on teamwork rather than trying to do things on your own, even if it's only a temporary measure. Being with other people will help to establish your sense of your own identity, and very valuable it will be, too. Lucky Number 705 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries